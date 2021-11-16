Ayushmann Khurrana slays 60k bomber jacket made from ocean, landfill waste

Flaunting a never-seen-before side of him in a beefed-up avatar, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will star opposite Vaani Kapoor in Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which he was seen promoting recently. Stepping out in Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Ayushmann was seen slaying in a bomber jacket made from wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills.

His pictures from latest photoshoot have flooded the Internet and for all the right reasons. The pictures feature the actor looking disco-ready in a white and gold gilded bomber jacket.

The jacket is rendered in upcycled fabrics from EcoKaari where waste plastic bags and wrappers are handwoven using charkha and handloom by women and youth and ethically Made in India. This unique silhouette is rendered in neoprene and fabrics created with wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills.

Sporting a ribbed baseball collar, the timeless zip-up bomber jacket came with a metallic twist. Exposed zippers underscore the sporty style while metallic accents add an instant glamorous statement appeal. Ayushmann teamed it with a spotless white T-shirt, tucked inside a pair of white trousers.

Completing his attire with a pair of white socks and a pair of monochromic sneakers, the actor accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses. Striking candids for the camera, Ayushmann looked handsdown sartorial and men need to bookmark this dapper look asap.

The jacket is credited to Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s eponymous label that is inspired by surrealism, an interpretation of fantasy palace ruins, complete with mystical references and magical creatures and boasts of breaking style norms by amalgamating individuality with heightened creativity. The jacket originally costs ₹60,000 on his designer website.

Ayushmann Khurrana's jacket from Gaurav Gupta(gauravguptastudio.com)

Ayushmann Khurrana was styled by fashion stylists Isha Bhansali and Khushi Bhatia.

