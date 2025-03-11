Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Badshah stuns fans as he flaunts his leaner and fitter avatar in new pics, video: 'Paji you’re looking so slim’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 11, 2025 01:15 PM IST

Badshah is turning heads with his leaner, fitter look. His latest photos have fans raving about his transformation, calling him ‘a whole new person’. See pics.

Badshah is turning heads with his impressive transformation, looking leaner and fitter than ever. In a recent video shared with his Insta family, the Punjabi singer showcased his toned physique, leaving fans amazed by his new look and transformation. Let's take a look at his video. (Also read: Badshah’s super stylish neon orange watch is a collector’s dream; but you’ll need 1.12 crore to own it )

Badshah stuns fans with impressive weight loss in new look on Instagram. (Instagram/@badboyshah)
Badshah stuns fans with impressive weight loss in new look on Instagram. (Instagram/@badboyshah)

Badshah impresses fans with new look

On Monday, Badshah took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, "247365 Tank Top OUT NOW! This is xxl and @badboyshah is 180cms. Exclusively available for 2 hours for customers who have shopped for the wave hoodie. Open to all to cop at 7pm India Time. Love you".

In the post, the rapper can be seen sporting a black sleeveless oversized tank top featuring a bold red graphic design. He paired it with black shorts and gym shoes, keeping the look effortlessly cool. With his curled tresses and bearded look, he looked absolutely dapper.

The eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Badshah's weight loss, as he appeared noticeably leaner than before. His post grabbed attention, racking up tons of likes and comments. One user wrote, "Looking like a new person, my bro!!!!!" Another added, "He is looking so fit." A fan commented, "Badshah paji, you are looking so slim," while another wrote, "What a new look!"

About Badshah

Aditya Prateek Singh, popularly known as Badshah, is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, TV personality, and entrepreneur. He has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, English, and Haryanvi.

On the professional front, Badshah dropped his third studio album, Ek Tha Raja, on March 18 last year. More recently, he lent his voice to Gori Hai Kalaiyan from Mudassar Aziz's film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. Additionally, he is currently a judge on the latest season of Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol.

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
