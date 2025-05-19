Menu Explore
Baguette bag to clutch: A complete guide on how to match your bag with your outfit

ByAdrija Dey
May 19, 2025 06:24 PM IST

Let your bag do the talking for your OOTD! From sleek to streetwear, this guide covers all the essentials. 

Bags are more than just functional accessories. They go hand in hand with your style. It goes without saying that a great OOTD isn’t truly finished without the perfect bag to tie everything together. From adding personality to bumping up your style points, bags are underrated multitaskers that carry your look. They can even salvage a frumpy outfit, transforming it into something presentable. 

The right bag can tie your whole look together, like cherry on top.(Pinterest)
The right bag can tie your whole look together, like cherry on top.(Pinterest)

There are many styles in the market, and knowing what goes with which outfit is where the real styling magic begins. Disha Singh, Founder of Zouk, shared with us some bag styles that are making waves and the fashion looks they pair best with:

1. Baguette bag for Y2K 

Y2K is all about that snatched look, and the chic silhouette, whether it’s the curve or the strap’s height, only adds to the vibe.(Pinterest)
Y2K is all about that snatched look, and the chic silhouette, whether it's the curve or the strap's height, only adds to the vibe.(Pinterest)

  • The baguette bag is perfect for those moments when you want to make a statement without the bulk. Its compact, sleek shape is ideal for carrying just the essentials: phone, wallet, lipstick. Any time you want a bag with a unique silhouette, this is your go-to.
  • Style recommendation: The baguette bag is perfect anytime you are channelling early 2000s Y2K style. From midriff-baring tops like halter necks, bandeau tops, and fitted tees to low-rise denim or cargo pants, the baguette’s sleek silhouette is right on brand for Y2K's chic maximalism.

2. Clutch for power dressing

 

Clutch is perfect for the elegant power dressing styles.(Pinterest)
Clutch is perfect for the elegant power dressing styles.(Pinterest)

  • Compact yet impactful, this accessory is small but big on style. It is a sleek, understated accessory to a statement piece.
  • Style recommendation: While clutches are popularly paired with evening or party looks, they also make for a stylish accessory in corporate power dressing, especially in slightly dialled-down formal settings like a corporate brunch. Tailored blazers and matching trousers pair perfectly with minimalist clutches for a sleek look.

3. Tote bag for everyday Indo-Western fits

Short kurtis and jeans are in sync with the tote's style.(Pinterest)
Short kurtis and jeans are in sync with the tote's style.(Pinterest)

  • From morning errands to evening gatherings, the tote bag is the embodiment of practicality and style. With its wide-open design and ample space, it easily accommodates everything from your work essentials, laptop, notebooks, and pens, to your gym clothes, groceries, or even a cosy sweater for after-hours relaxation. 
  • Style recommendation: Totes are perfect for Indo-fusion styles like the go-to combo of short printed kurtis and denim jeans, comfortably complementing the ease of everyday outfits.

4. Sling bag for streetwear 

Graphic tees look good with sling bags.(Pinterest)
Graphic tees look good with sling bags.(Pinterest)

  • For those who value convenience without compromising on style, the sling bag is the perfect choice. With its adjustable strap and casual yet chic design, the sling bag is ideal for everything from running errands to spontaneous meetups.
  • Style recommendation: Streetwear with graphic tees, wide-legged denim jeans, and oversized looks in general are perfect for sling bags. With comfort and convenience at the centre of these styles, the adjustable strap adds extra ease.

