Caring for your skin during the monsoon season is essential as the increased humidity and moisture can lead to various skin issues since the change of season affects your skin more than you think. While the standard rule is to cleanse, tone and moisturise; every season requires some adjustment to your daily skincare regimes. Beauty, skincare experts on tips to care for your skin during the monsoon season (Photo by Trần Long on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President - Product Development at SUGAR Cosmetics, suggested some tips to help you take care of your skin during this season -

Cleanse regularly: Wash your face twice a day with a mild, pH-balanced cleanser to remove excess oil and dirt. Avoid using harsh soaps or cleansers that can strip your skin of its natural oils.

Use a toner: Toners are one of the best beauty products for removing excess oil, which is what clogs pores and causes blackheads. If you have acne-prone or oily skin, look for a toner that contains glycolic or salicylic acid, as it will cut down on oil and shine.

Moisturise: Even though the air may feel humid, it's essential to moisturize your skin to maintain its hydration levels. Choose a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer that suits your skin type. Gel-based moisturisers are a good option as they provide hydration without feeling heavy on the skin.

Sun protection: Don't skip sunscreen, even during the monsoon season. UV rays can penetrate through clouds and cause damage to your skin. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and apply it generously on all exposed areas of your body.

Avoid heavy makeup: During the monsoon season, opt for light, water-based, and waterproof makeup products. Heavy makeup can clog your pores and cause breakouts. Allow your skin to breathe by opting for lighter, hybrid products.

Dr Ritu Agrawal, Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya, asserted that taking care of your skin during the monsoon season is essential as the increased humidity and moisture can lead to various skin issues. She recommended some tips to help you maintain healthy and glowing skin during the monsoon:

1. Cleansing: Cleanse your face at least twice a day with a mild cleanser to remove dirt, excess oil, and impurities. Avoid harsh cleansers as they can strip your skin of its natural oils.

2. Exfoliation: Regular exfoliation helps to get rid of dead skin cells and prevents clogged pores. Use a gentle exfoliator 1-2 times a week to keep your skin smooth and fresh.

3. Toning: Apply a toner that suits your skin type to balance its pH levels and tighten pores. Rose water or green tea-based toners work well during the monsoon.

4. Moisturisation: Even though it's humid, your skin still needs hydration. Opt for a light, oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizer that won't clog your pores. Hydration is crucial to maintain the skin's natural barrier.

5. Sunscreen: Don't skip sunscreen during the monsoon. UV rays can still damage your skin, even on cloudy days. Choose a broad-spectrum water-proof sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and apply it generously on all exposed areas.

6. Avoid Heavy Makeup: During the monsoon, go for a minimalistic approach to makeup. Heavy makeup can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. Instead, opt for water-based or waterproof makeup products.

7. Use Waterproof Products: Choose waterproof or water-resistant products for eye makeup and mascara to prevent smudging due to humidity or rain.

8. Keep Skin Dry: Try to keep your skin dry, especially in areas prone to sweating like the underarms, groin, and feet to avoid fungal infection. Use talcum powder to absorb excess moisture. If you get drench in the rain take bath immediately to avoid mite infections.

9. Hydrate from Within: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and flush out toxins. Herbal teas, fresh fruit juices, and coconut water are also beneficial.

10. Avoid Touching Your Face: Refrain from touching your face frequently, as it can transfer dirt and bacteria to the skin and lead to breakouts.

11. Skin Treatments: Consider professional skincare treatments like facials, clean-ups and chemical peels to keep your skin rejuvenated and free from impurities.

Echoing that monsoon season can be a challenge for skin, Desiree Stordahl, Director of Applied Research and Education at Paula’s Choice, explained, “ The high humidity can leave skin feeling greasy and vulnerable to breakouts due to excess sweat and oil buildup.” According to her, following are a few tips to embrace the changing season with confidence, knowing that your skin is receiving the care it needs -

Embrace the power of gentle cleansing. As humidity levels rise, steer clear of cold-cream style cleansers, bar soaps, or any face washes that leave unwanted residue on your skin. Opt for gel cleansers or creamy-foam face washes, as they are more adept at cutting through sweat, oil, airborne pollutants, and other facial debris. Ensure that the chosen formula is gentle and doesn't leave your skin's barrier feeling dry or tight. Incorporate BHA exfoliation. If you find yourself grappling with more breakouts during the monsoon season, consider adding a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) exfoliant to your skincare routine. This exceptional acid gently penetrates pores, effectively unclogging the mixture of dead skin, oil, and other debris that can lead to an increase in acne and blackheads. Consistent use of BHA throughout the year will keep your pores free of congestion, leaving your skin soft, smooth and blemish-free. Transition to a lightweight moisturiser. Traditional cream moisturizers can feel heavy and greasy during the monsoon season. Thanks to new formulary innovations, you can now find uniquely textured moisturizers that deliver a mega dose of hydration without weighing skin down. Don't forget sunscreen. Even on cloudy days, the sun's UV rays can damage your skin. Opt for a fluid, non-occlusive sunscreen that you’ll enjoy wearing. Shielding your skin from the sun will not only prevent damage but also preserve its youthful radiance.

Remember, everyone's skin is unique, so it's essential to observe how your skin responds to different products and adjust your skincare routine accordingly.