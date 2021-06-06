Before Yami Gautam, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza wore the traditional red saree for their wedding

In case you missed it, Yami Gautam tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony. The actor surprised her fans with the announcement on Friday, June 4. She shared a picture of herself and Aditya participating in the wedding rituals and quoted Rumi in the caption. “In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya,” she wrote.

For her wedding ceremony, keeping up with the traditions, Yami chose the colour red for her special day. She wore a beautiful red saree embroidered with intricate silver handiwork all over. Along with the bold hue and elaborate detailing, the six yards also had a beautifully designed patti on the border. The Uri actor wore the saree with a matching blouse and a heavily embroidered dupatta draped on her head.

Yami donned traditional necklaces, a gold mang-tika on her forehead, matching gold earrings, and bangles and kaleere on her henna-adorned hands. As for the groom, he was dapper in an ivory sherwani, paired with an embroidered jacket and stole. Aditya also sported a white silk turban on his head.

Yami looked exceptionally gorgeous as a bride. However, her wedding attire reminded us of two other B-Town brides who wore traditional red sarees for their wedding ceremonies – Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza.

While Yami wore the traditional look for her wedding, Anushka had chosen to wear a red benarasi saree for her wedding reception in Delhi. She went traditional from head to toe as she draped herself in a stunning red and gold Benarasi silk sari. The drape featured intricate motifs and a thick zari border, paired with another embroidered border. She teamed her sari with a half-sleeved, high-neck blouse.

The actor wore a heritage choker and matching jhumkas, all encrusted with uncut diamonds from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewellery collection. Adding the perfect finishing touches to her wedding reception sari were red bindi, sindoor and chooda.

As for Dia Mirza, like Yami, she also draped herself in a traditional red Banarasi saree for her wedding day. The six yards were from the label Raw Mango. Dia had chosen a Chokadi silk brocade sari featuring a floral barfi jaal with butas. She teamed it with a silk blouse and an intricately designed organza odhani in red. Unlike Yami, Dia chose simple jewellery for her wedding look. She accessorised the saree with a pearl choker, emerald and stone-encrusted earrings, mang tikka and handcrafted bracelets.

The three brides chose to tie their tresses in a middle-parted sleek bun for the ceremonies. Yami and Dia opted for subtle make-up that included soft smoky eyes and red lip shade. As for Anushka, she completed her make-up with nude lipstick and smoky eyes.

Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma, the three stars looked splendid as traditional brides in their beautifully designed red sarees. We loved all the looks. What do you think?

