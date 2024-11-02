Best beach wear for women: Explore chic swimwear from H&M, Marks & Spencer, Decathlon and many more on Myntra

Just picture walking barefoot into the softness of sand that gets between your toes, with a breeze kissed by the ocean and the warm sun you can feel on your skin. Now imagine yourself in the perfect swimwear that would complement that perfect view and make you feel like the star of your own summer story. That is the magic of the right swimwear- it's not just clothing; it's confidence personified. Best Beach Wear for Women

We have searched the fashion landscape and found a carefully curated collection of the best

that pairs together style and comfort, from brands like H&M, Marks & Spencer to Decathlon. From cute little bikinis dancing waves to sophisticated one-pieces turning heads down the beach and versatile cover-ups smoothly morphed into a night at the bar, our collection will satisfy your needs and suit any body and style.

Whether beach vacation, poolside staycation, or sun-kissed dreams are on your mind, these pieces are sure to make you feel fabulous. Ready to dive into a world of beach-ready perfection? We're diving into swimwear that's sure to make waves this season. Check out the best beach wear for women!

Best beach wear for women: Top picks from Myntra

Check out our curated collection of the best beach wear for women:

Nabaiji By Decathlon Boat Neck Long Sleeve Swim Dress with Attached Shorts will take your swimwear to a new level. Its sleek, well-fitted black colour is suitable for swimming and provides optimal coverage while remaining elegant for every swim occasion. The conveniently attached shorts will ensure comfort so that nothing will stop you from swimming laps or lounging by the pool. The removable pads make this a versatile piece, so you can change it to fit it anytime. You get this swim dress made of 80% polyamide and 20% elastane that not only feels soft against the skin but is also stretchy for a flattering silhouette. Easy to care for, simply machine wash, and it's ready for your next aquatic adventure.

Key Features

Boat neck and long sleeves provide stylish coverage.

The attached shorts enhance comfort and freedom of movement.

Removable pads for a customisable fit.

Benefits Provides full coverage and sun protection, Lightweight and quick-drying fabric Fabric 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane

For the comfort aficionado who wants style. These totally lined bikini bottoms carry a sophisticated mid-rise cut, which flatters the figure and comes with a drawstring tie fastening at both sides to offer an adjustable fit. The cutaway coverage at the back adds a modern touch, allowing for a sexy yet tasteful look. Made from a durable blend of 83% polyester and 17% elastane, these bikini bottoms are perfect for both sunbathing and swimming, ensuring you stay stylish at the beach or pool. Machine washable for your convenience, they are an essential addition to your swimwear wardrobe.

The mid-rise design offers comfort and adjustability.

Fully lined for added comfort and durability.

The Cutaway back provides a fashionable silhouette.

Benefits Quick-drying fabric, Versatile style that pairs well with various bikini tops. Fabric 83% Polyester, 17% Elastane

Add a touch of effortless elegance to your swimwear with the Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Swimwear Cover-Up Shirt. A sophisticated mandarin collar and full-length sleeves power this vibrant yellow solid shirt. It provides coverage without sacrificing the style front. The curved hemline gives fashionable flair, while one pocket offers practicality in the way of storing small essentials. Made from pure cotton, this is soft against the skin for comfort at the beach and by the pool. Because of its easy-care ability, you can simply throw it into the washing machine and enjoy its beauty all summer long.

Mandarin collar and long sleeves

Pure cotton fabric gives you that breathable wear

A curved hemline adds a polished touch to your swimwear

Benefits Provides coverage while allowing for breathability. Fabric Pure Cotton: Breathable and gentle on the skin

Embrace effortless style with the EROTISSCH Abstract Printed Swimwear Cover-Up Sarong. This pretty pink sarong donned with an abstract print gives an incredibly phenomenal look to your beach attire. It is sufficiently long so it wraps around you so graciously, making it such a flexible piece of garment to be layered over your swimwear. Made from 100% poly georgette, this sarong is lightweight and semi-sheer, basking in the feel with all the sunshine needs. Let the tides roll at the beach or relax by the pool- this sarong will help you feel effortlessly chic and comfortable throughout.

Abstract print adds a vibrant touch to your swimwear.

Lightweight georgette fabric drapes beautifully.

Versatile size makes it easy to style in various ways.

Benefits Semi-sheer material, Easy to style in multiple ways for a chic look. Fabric 100% Poly Georgette

Get ready for sun-soaked days with the Claura Tropical Printed Swimwear Cover-Up Set. This vibrant set features a sleeveless crop top with shoulder straps and matching shorts, both covered with navy blue, green, and orange tropical prints. The open front robe really adds a sophisticated flair, great for putting together that outfit that moves from beach to brunch. Its 100% viscose-rayon construction makes the attire airy and comfortable for that warm weather. The shorts feature a slip-on closure for easy wear, while the crop top keeps you stylish and confident. Elevate your beach day look with this chic and fun cover-up set!

Tropical print exudes summer vibes and style.

Lightweight viscose rayon fabric is breathable and comfortable.

The complete set includes a crop top, shorts, and a robe for versatile styling.

Benefits versatile outfit, Comfortable fit, and Vibrant print add a fun element Fabric 100% Viscose Rayon: Soft and breathable

Step into the limelight with this stylecast self-design swimwear dress, a beautiful purple off-shoulder design that is seen as style and allure. The strapless neckline accentuates the shape of your shoulders and neckline, giving this swim dress an edge to wear at pool parties or at the beach. The high-quality polyester construction ensures that the swim dress looks stylish, is also very durable, and withstands to being outdoors while keeping the bright colour intact. Such a swimwear dress is absolutely easy to care for because it can be washed by a simple machine process.

Key Features

The off-shoulder design adds a touch of elegance and charm.

Durable polyester fabric ensures longevity and comfort.

The flattering silhouette makes it ideal for various occasions.

Benefits Versatile, Lightweight and comfortable, Stylish design enhances your swimwear wardrobe. Fabric Polyester: Resistant to wear

Dive into summer with the Athena Women Printed Swimming Dress, a delightful choice for your beach outings. This white swimming dress comes with shoulder straps to provide support and comfort for swim time. The classic round-neck design is intended to be worn easily and fits all body types. Made from high-quality polyester, it is soft on the skin and can withstand a prolific number of washes. Hand wash this beautiful dress for proper care and enjoy its beauty season after season.

Key Features

A stylish printed design adds personality to your swimwear.

Shoulder straps provide a secure and comfortable fit.

Made from durable polyester for lasting use.

Benefits Quick-drying fabric provides comfort, and style is versatile enough for both swim and casual wear. Fabric Polyester: Soft, durable, and easy to care for.

Go for the best beach wear for women with the Keepfit Abstract Printed Swim Set, designed for both style and functionality. The swim set is designed with style and functionality, which helps you to make your swimwear collection a better one. The swimsuit set is pad lined; it's created in a swim frock style top with a round neck design for support. What makes this even more comfortable are the removable padded cups that add to your comfort and give a flattering fit. Paired with swim boyshorts and a slip-on closure, this collection ensures full movement range with its soft, quick-dry, four-way stretchable fabric. This two-piece swim set is fabulous for pool days or a visit to the beach. You will look stylish and feel that confident swoon with these swim sets.

Key Features

A padded swimtop offers support and comfort.

The quick-dry fabric allows for easy transitions from water to land.

Boyshorts provide stylish coverage and freedom of movement.

Benefits Comfortable fit supports a full range of activities, Stylish design, Easy to maintain Fabric Polyester: Stretchy and quick-drying

Unleash your inner beach goddess with the SECRETS BY ZEROKAATA Solid Ribbed Beach Wear Bikini Set with Sarong. This striking green bikini set features a non-padded bralette top with a halter neck design and a back knot closure, providing a secure and stylish fit. The high-rise bikini bottoms offer flattering coverage, while the included matching sarong adds a touch of elegance for beach strolls. Crafted from a blend of 82% polyester and 18% spandex, this bikini set is stretchy and durable, ensuring comfort during all your summer activities. Hand wash for optimal care, and enjoy this chic ensemble all season long.

Non-padded bralette offers a natural shape and comfortable fit.

High-rise bikini bottoms enhance your silhouette.

Matching sarong adds versatility and style.

Benefits Ideal for swimming, sunbathing, and beach outings, Quick-drying fabric keeps you comfortable Fabric 82% Polyester, 18% Spandex

Make a bold statement this summer with the CUKOO Padded Ruffle Two-Piece Skirtini Swimwear. This eye-catching swimwear is adorned with a solid red colour which features a stylish halter neck top designed with ruffle detailing at the front, providing a flattering silhouette and added flair. The swim top includes attached padding for extra support and comfort, while the slip-on closure ensures a secure fit. The matching red swim shorts offer both style and practicality, featuring a ruffle detail and a slip-on closure for easy wear. Perfect for beach days or pool parties, this skirtini set promises to elevate your swimwear game.

Halter neck swimsuit with ruffle detail for a chic look.

The attached pads provide support and enhance comfort.

Matching swim skorts with ruffle detail for stylish coverage.

Benefits Comfort fit, red colour adds a fashionable touch, allows easy movement Fabric Nylon: Lightweight and durable

Things to consider when buying beach wear

When choosing the best beach wear for women, consider the following:

Fabric: Go for lightweight, quick-drying fabrics like polyamide or polyester blends to ensure comfort during long beach days. Breathable fabrics will help you stay cool under the sun.

Fit: Choosing the right fit is crucial for comfort and confidence. Whether bikini or one-piece, it's worthwhile noting that it should provide enough support where it's needed and not pinch or feel too tight. Always check the sizing guide prior to purchase.

Activity Level: If you're planning to be active at the beach—surfing, playing volleyball, or swimming—utilise the more secure, full-coverage styles like the high-waist bikini, surf suits, or a sporty one-piece that will stay in place as you go moving.

Sun Protection: Be on the lookout for swimsuits with built-in UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) to safeguard your skin from those awful UV rays. Wear with a cover-up like a kaftan or rash guard.

Versatility: Select swimwear that can be paired with other items. Solid colours and timeless prints create an easy way to change the look without having many swimsuits. It helps a lot when packing for a trip.

Opt for the best beach wear for women

The best beach wear for women is not just about looking good but also feeling great about what one wears while sunbathing, surfing, or just lying by the pool. From bikinis with bold patterns to sleek swimsuit bodies and boho cover-ups to sporty surf gear, this is a guide that caters to the beach-loving woman. Brands such as H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Decathlon are offering an excellent choice of swimwear that will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter which way your beach adventures lead you. So, what are you waiting for? Get your best beachwear and pack sunscreen to hit the beaches with style! Shop your favourite beachwear online from these top brands, and get ready to make waves on your next summer escape!

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Beach Wear for Women What do I wear to the beach if I do not intend to wear my swimsuit for the whole day? Many people prefer something comfortable and stylish to wear over their swimsuit or instead of one. You can see light, airy cover-ups such as kaftans, sarongs, or sundresses as the most popular options. Flowing maxi dresses or short bottoms with a loose tank top or an easy breezy romper are absolutely the perfect choice to help you smoothly shift from the beach to other activities.

What should I select in terms of beachwear if I am outside all day? For a day in the sun, balance style with sun protection. Look for beachwear with built-in UPF protection, or layer up with a lightweight cover-up or rash guard. Add a cool, wide-brimmed hat and UV-protective sunglasses to protect your skin from those harmful rays and still keep your look cool.

What is the best shoe for the beach? As for flip-flops, you can't hit the beach without them, but if you're looking for a bit more support, grab a pair of stylish sandals or espadrilles. Water-friendly slides or quick-drying sandals are also awesome for that person who's going to swim in and out, and more constructed sandals are fantastic for strolling along the beach boardwalk or getting coffee from a beachside café.

Can I wear my accessories? Yes, you can accessorise, but choose beach-friendly items! Water-resistant watches, straw hats, and canvas tote bags are great selections that will not easily be dented by sand or water. Avoid metal jewellery or leather bags as salt water and sand may cause wear on them. Instead, choose colourful resin or beaded jewellery, which can take a day at the beach.

What’s a good beach outfit for evening beachside events? If you’re planning to stay on the beach for a sunset event or bonfire, opt for something a bit dressier while still comfortable. A maxi dress or a pair of lightweight, flowy trousers with a chic top can keep you cosy as the temperature drops. Layer with a light cardigan or kimono, and swap out your beach sandals for a pair of wedges for a more polished look.

