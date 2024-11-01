Best casual blazers to upgrade your look – INVICTUS, Mr. Bowerbird, MANQ and many more

Striking a balance between totally formal looks and a relaxed outfit can often be tricky, especially when you’re invited to events that are also in the middle zone of casual and formal. Regardless of how well-tailored it is, a formal blazer just won’t cut it for informal events. However, casual blazers can perfectly balance your formal attitude while still adhering to the norms of the gathering. Best Casual Blazers for Parties

Then again, picking the best casual blazer is a challenging task too. You will need one that will go well with your existing clothes and accessories. Therefore, we’ve put together this article with a collection of blazers you should have in your wardrobe so you’re prepared when the right event arrives.

We’ll walk you through each blazer, discuss its best points, and even offer tips on how to style it. With the Myntra Sale now live, you can go ahead and pick out the best casual blazers for yourself. Check out some of our favourites from the list below!

Best casual blazers online - Our top picks

Here are some of the best casual blazers available on Myntra to definitely get your hands on this season. Happy shopping!

Step up your style game with this Slim Fit Casual Blazer by INVICTUS. It’s made with a sleek slim-fit silhouette to strike the perfect balance between the classic and modern look. The brown blazer with a subtle black pattern gives a beautifully refined look, and you should have it as a go-to blazer for casual outings or smart-casual events. When it comes to its looks, the notched lapel collar and single-breasted front give your look a timeless appearance. It’s made from high-quality polyester, so the blazer is lightweight and easy to wear, perfect for layering over shirts or t-shirts. It’s also quite comfortable to wear with the double-vented back hem, giving extra mobility.

Self-designed brown and black fabric adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit

Slim-fit silhouette with a notched lapel collar, perfect for casual or semi-formal wear

Style Tip: You can pair it with jeans and brown shoes for a casual evening or chinos for a semi-formal occasion. Either way, you can pull off a clean look.

Fit Slim fit Fabric Polyester Collar Notched Lapel Front Styling Single-breasted Closure Buttons

INVICTUS did a great one with this grey textured blazer by giving it a sleek and slim fit silhouette. The blazer’s grey colour gives off a cool and modern look, and the texture completes the look with a fine tactile feel. You can pick this blazer when you want to add a sharp look to your outfit for casual outings with friends and colleagues. Although it’s casual, it has maintained the classic blazer structure with notched lapels and single-breasted fronts. So, it is not going too far away from the classic blazer look. Most importantly, it’s comfortable to wear and doesn’t feel restrictive when you are moving around.

Sleek slim-fit silhouette with a textured grey finish for modern sophistication.

Lightweight polyester fabric with a double-vented back for enhanced mobility and comfort.

Style Tip: The textured grey fabric makes this blazer incredibly versatile in styling options. Pair it with navy chinos for a balanced look.

Fit Slim fit Fabric Shell: 83% polyester and 17% rayon

Lining: 100% polyester Collar Notched lapel Front Styling Single-breasted Closure Button

One of the best casual blazers, this sleek piece deserves a place on this list as it combines a modern silhouette with classic design elements. The slim fit provides a sharp and tailored appearance, while the solid grey fabric adds a timeless element. It is easy to pair with any outfit and offers a smart look. The blazer is made from high-quality polyester, so it doesn’t feel heavy, even when attending casual meetings or receptions. The notched lapel and single-breasted closure give the blazer a polished and professional touch. The blazer has four pockets for those who love carrying a lot of stuff!

Slim fit design for a sharp and tailored look

Notched lapel with a single-breasted closure for a polished finish

Styling Tip: You can pair the blazer with a crisp white shirt and dark trousers for a semi formal look but also a little refined. It also looks good if you layer it over a black T-shirt and denim for a casual look.

Fit Slim fit Fabric Shell: 83% polyester and 17% rayon Lining: 100% polyester Collar Notched lapel Front Styling Single - breasted Closure Button

This beige patterned blazer by MR Bowerbird adds a refined yet relaxed feel that is perfect for making a subtle fashion statement. Unlike the solid blazers you have in your collection that make you look sharp, this one is meant to stand out from the crowd. The peaked lapel collar and single-breasted button closure lend a tailored fit to a fashionable look.

Tailored fit that offers a refined silhouette.

A peaked lapel collar adds an elegant touch to your outfit.

Style Tip: This is one of the best casual blazers for styling when you go out. You can pair it with a crisp white shirt and dark jeans for a bit of a polished look. You can also layer it over a simple T-shirt with chinos for a laid-back vibe to your appearance. The neutral beige colour allows you to experiment with bold or subtle colours beneath, so try all you have in your wardrobe!

Fit Tailored fit Fabric Shell: 69% Polyester and 31% Cotton Lining: 100% Polyester Collar Peaked Lapel Front Styling Single-breasted Closure Button

So far, we’ve discussed the best casual blazers for the regular seasons. Consider this if you don’t have one to complete your winter look. This stylish piece effortlessly combines sophistication and casual winter charm, making it great for any outing during the cold season! The rich blend of polyester and wool offers a luxurious feel while keeping you warmer than other blazers in the cold. The tailored fit enhances your silhouette to give you a sharp, polished look at night. Its unique green and navy check pattern adds an interesting texture to your outfit. The notched lapel collar and single-breasted button closure also contribute to its timeless look, and you’d stand out at parties.

Tailored fit for a sleek silhouette that enhances your look.

Double-vented back for added comfort and mobility

Styling Tip: For a smart-casual look, you can pair this blazer with a crisp white shirt and dark jeans. For a more polished look, wear it over a light sweater with tailored trousers.

Fit Tailored fit Fabric Shell: 60% Polyester, 22% Wool, 18% Other FibersLining: 100% Polyester Collar Notched Lapel Front Styling Single-breasted Closure Buttons

The synthetic fabric carries a charm many appreciate as an acquired taste. The wool, acrylic, and polyester blend in this blazer provides good warmth and comfort when you wear it on cooler days. On the looks front, the navy blue woven design of this blazer comes with a sophisticated peaked lapel collar and a single-breasted button closure. You’ll like the fact that it has a tailored fit that gives a sharp silhouette and maintains ease of movement, as it has a double-vented back. The three pockets on the blazer also complete its stylish look, making it one of the best casual blazers out there.

The blazer is quite versatile and is perfect for layering over a crisp shirt or a casual tee.

Comfortable fit tailored silhouette with double vents gives full mobility.

Styling Tip: You can pair this navy blue blazer with beige chinos or light denim for a smart casual look. Complete the outfit with loafers or stylish white sneakers for an effortlessly chic vibe.

Fit Tailored fit Fabric Outer Shell: 34% Wool, 33% Acrylic, 30% Polyester, 3% Nylon, Lining: 100% Polyester Collar Peaked Lapel Front Styling Single-breasted Closure Button

The checkered style of this blazer, which is made out of wool, makes it a unique one on this list of the best casual blazers. The blazer perfectly unites style with sophistication, offering a tailored fit that contours your frame for a sharp look. The notched lapel collar and single-breasted button closure provide a polished finish. So you can wear this versatile piece for various occasions. Unlike the one we discussed, this brown woollen blazer gives a more retro look and is well-suited for informal gatherings in college and at work. Apart from the looks, the blazer gives plenty of warmth during the colder months. It is one of the best casual blazers you can have for winter.

A tailored fit enhances your silhouette while offering comfort.

The versatile brown check pattern pairs well with various colours and styles.

Style Tips: For a classic look, pair this blazer with dark jeans and a white shirt. For matching footwear, consider brown leather loafers or shoes to complement the earthy tones of the blazer. Together, they would add a touch of refinement to your ensemble.

Fit Tailored fit Fabric Shell: 47% Polyester, 37% Wool,11% Acrylic and 5% Nylon Lining: 100% Polyester Collar Notched Lapel Front Styling Single breasted Closure Buttons

Continuing our streak of talking about checkered blazers, you’re definitely missing out if you don’t have one more party. The navy and white checked pattern adds a striking visual that highlights you everywhere you go. The blazer is made from a blend of polyester and viscose and gives a soft, comfortable feel. The tailored fit also gives you a flattering silhouette. To complete the look, the notched lapel and button closure add a touch of sophistication.

The sleek design features a contemporary checked pattern for a stylish touch.

Ideal for both formal and casual settings and is easily adaptable to your style.

Style Tips: This blazer is perfect for various occasions, from cocktail parties to casual gatherings. For a more polished look, you can pair it with a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers. Then, finish the look with sleek leather shoes!

Fit Slim fit Fabric Polyester Collar Notched Lapel Front Styling Single-breasted Closure Button

If you are a fan of solid-colour blazers that have a touch of the formal side, then this one might be a good option for you. It’s a striking blazer that showcases a deep maroon hue that exudes sophistication and style. The notched lapel collar and single-breasted button closure add a classic touch that is as close to formal as one of the best casual blazers. Its tailored fit enhances your silhouette and works well for relaxed outings and slightly formal gatherings. The long sleeves and double-vented back hem offer easy movement to wear all day.

A tailored fit enhances your silhouette.

The versatile maroon colour pairs well with various outfits.

Style Tips: For a polished look, pair this maroon blazer with a crisp white shirt and tailored black trousers. To further complete the look, add sleek black loafers or brogues to add a touch of elegance to your ensemble.

Fit Slim fit Fabric Shell: 60% polyester, 40% viscoseLining: polyester Collar Notched lapel Front Styling Single breasted Closure Buttons

Last on our list is this chic blazer with a hue of beige. It’s one of the best casual blazers for stylish people who can pull off a good casual look with the right accessories. The notched lapel collar and double-vented back give you a refined silhouette that makes you look stylish on casual and semi-formal occasions. If you love carrying all your keys, phone, wallet and other stuff close, then this blazer offers 5 pockets with plenty of volume on the inside. It also has an additional mock pocket on the chest to give an old-time stylish look.

The versatile beige colour complements a variety of outfits.

Multiple pockets enhance functionality while maintaining a sleek design.

Styling Tips: For a polished look, you can pair this blazer with tailored trousers. Or for a casual vibe you can dress it down with dark jeans and light shirt. To complete the outfit, wear brown leather shoes for a touch of sophistication.

Fit Slim fit Fabric Shell: 79% polyester, 21% viscoseLining: 100% Polyester Collar Notched Lapel Front Styling Single-breasted Closure Button

Here’s our list of the best casual blazers you can have in your wardrobe! We have covered blazers suitable for all kinds of casual occasions and gatherings. We have also covered seasonal blazers that you must get from Myntra. Pick the ones that complete your wardrobe collection and suit your style today!

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Casual Blazers to Upgrade Your Look How do I choose the right blazer fit? Opt for a slim or tailored fit for a sharp, modern look. Your blazer should fit comfortably at the shoulders, allowing you to move your arms easily. If it feels restrictive when you raise your arms to the side, you can go easy on the fit and accommodate your body's natural shape. It’s also important to match the blazer correctly with the shirt, trousers and shoes.

What colours are best for casual blazers? Neutral shades like beige, grey, and navy are versatile colours for the best casual blazers. They pair well with most outfits. Opt for textured or patterned blazers like checks and stripes for a bolder look that stands out in the crowd.

How should I style a casual blazer for a semi-formal event? For semi formal events, you can pair your blazer with a crisp shirt and chinos or tailored trousers. To create a polished appearance on top of that, complete the look with leather shoes. This should strike a good balance between formal and casual.

How do I clean my blazer? Follow the care label instructions on the blazer. Most blazer makers recommend dry cleaning. While storing it, it’s best to put it on a hanger to maintain its shape.

What shoes go best with casual blazers? Pair the blazers with loafers or sneakers in solid colours such as white or creme for a relaxed look. For a semi-formal look, choose Oxford shoes or brogues in complementing tones.

