Are you looking for organic lipsticks that are free from harmful chemicals and provide a natural and eco-friendly makeup look? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 9 organic lipsticks available in the market to help you make an informed decision. From Biotique Natural Makeup to Just Herbs and Aravi Organic, we have covered a wide range of options to suit your preferences. Read on to find the best value for money and the product with the best overall features in the category. Give your lips the pampering they deserve without the harmful ingredients. Here are the top 9 organic lipsticks for you!

The Biotique Natural Makeup Diva Pout Cinnabar Tease Lipstick is a stunning shade that provides long-lasting color. Made with natural ingredients, this lipstick is free from harmful chemicals and offers a smooth matte finish. It is enriched with the goodness of organic herbs and provides intense hydration to your lips.

The Just Herbs Herb Enriched Matte Liquid Lipstick in Rosewood Pink is a beautiful shade that offers a velvety matte finish. Enriched with the goodness of organic herbs, this lipstick provides intense color payoff and nourishment to your lips. It is free from harmful chemicals and offers a comfortable wear throughout the day.

The Just Herbs Herb Enriched Matte Liquid Lipstick in Dusty Rose is a versatile shade that complements various skin tones. It offers a smooth matte finish and is enriched with organic herbs to provide nourishment and hydration to your lips. This lipstick is free from harmful chemicals and ensures long-lasting wear.

The Just Herbs Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick in Nude Brown is a classic shade that offers a creamy matte finish. Made with Ayurvedic ingredients, this lipstick provides intense pigmentation and moisturization to your lips. It is free from harmful chemicals and ensures a comfortable wear all day long.

The Aravi Organic 10 Pcs Soft Matte Longstay Liquid Lipstick with Vitamin E is a set of 10 stunning shades that offer a soft matte finish. Enriched with Vitamin E, these lipsticks provide long-lasting color and nourishment to your lips. They are free from harmful chemicals and ensure a comfortable wear throughout the day.

The Biotique Natural Makeup Starshine Pansy Popsicle Matte Lipstick is a vibrant shade that offers a popsicle matte finish. Made with natural ingredients, this lipstick provides intense color and hydration to your lips. It is free from harmful chemicals and ensures a comfortable wear all day long.

The Biotique Natural Makeup Diva Pout Love Berrylicious Lipstick is a berrylicious shade that offers a smooth matte finish. Enriched with natural ingredients, this lipstick provides long-lasting color and nourishment to your lips. It is free from harmful chemicals and ensures a comfortable wear throughout the day.

The Soultree Ayurvedic Lipstick in Wild Honey is a beautiful shade that offers a creamy matte finish. Made with Ayurvedic ingredients, this lipstick provides intense pigmentation and moisturization to your lips. It is free from harmful chemicals and ensures a comfortable wear all day long.

The Caret Organic Set of 3 Super Pigmented Liquid Matte Lipsticks is a set of 3 stunning shades that offer a super pigmented matte finish. Enriched with organic ingredients, these lipsticks provide intense color and nourishment to your lips. They are free from harmful chemicals and ensure a comfortable wear throughout the day.

Organic lipsticks top features and comparison:

Best Organic Lipsticks Shade Finish Biotique Natural Makeup Diva Pout Cinnabar Tease Lipstick Cinnabar Tease Matte Just Herbs Herb Enriched Matte Liquid Lipstick - Rosewood Pink Rosewood Pink Matte Just Herbs Herb Enriched Matte Liquid Lipstick - Dusty Rose Dusty Rose Matte Just Herbs Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick - Nude Brown Nude Brown Matte Aravi Organic 10 Pcs Soft Matte Longstay Liquid Lipstick with Vitamin E Mixed Shade Matte Biotique Natural Makeup Starshine Pansy Popsicle Matte Lipstick Pansy Popsicle Matte Biotique Natural Makeup Diva Pout Love Berrylicious Lipstick Love Berrylicious Matte Soultree Ayurvedic Lipstick - Wild Honey Wild Honey Matte Caret Organic Set of 3 Super Pigmented Liquid Matte Lipsticks Mixed Shades Matte

FAQs on organic lipstick What are the size options for the Biotique Natural Makeup Diva Pout Cinnabar Tease Lipstick? The size options for this lipstick are not specified, but it offers a smooth matte finish and intense hydration.

Are the Just Herbs Herb Enriched Matte Liquid Lipsticks free from harmful chemicals? Yes, these lipsticks are free from harmful chemicals and offer a comfortable wear throughout the day.

Do the Aravi Organic Soft Matte Longstay Liquid Lipsticks provide long-lasting color? Yes, these lipsticks provide long-lasting color and nourishment to your lips with the added benefit of Vitamin E.

What makes the Soultree Ayurvedic Lipstick in Wild Honey unique? The Soultree Ayurvedic Lipstick offers a beautiful shade with a creamy matte finish and intense moisturization.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.