Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
Best Huda Beauty lipsticks: Find the perfect shade to match your style with our top picks

Mar 11, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Discover the top Huda Beauty lipsticks and find the perfect one for you. From liquid matte to creamy lip stains, this list has it all.

Huda Beauty has become a household name in the world of makeup. Their range of lipsticks is known for its high quality and long-lasting formula. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one for you. In this article, we have curated a list of the best Huda Beauty lipsticks to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a bold liquid matte lipstick or a subtle lip blush, we've got you covered.

Dress your lips with the best shades from Huda Beauty today!
1.

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra Comfort Transfer Proof Lipstick 4.2 ml - Icon
The Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick in the shade Icon is a stunning deep red color that is perfect for a night out. Its transfer-proof formula ensures that it stays put for hours without smudging. The lightweight formula is also comfortable to wear for long periods.

2.

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra Comfort Transfer Proof Mini Lipstick 1.9ml - Trophy Wife
The Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Mini Lipstick in the shade Trophy Wife is a beautiful dusty rose color that is perfect for everyday wear. The mini size makes it ideal for carrying in your purse for touch-ups throughout the day. The formula is transfer-proof and long-lasting.

3.

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Highly Pigmented Matte Lipstick - Interview
The Huda Beauty Power Bullet Lipstick in the shade Interview is a highly pigmented, bold lipstick that is perfect for making a statement. The matte finish is long-lasting and comfortable to wear. The color is rich and vibrant, perfect for any occasion.

4.

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra Comfort Transfer Proof Lipstick 4.2 ml - Trendsetter
The Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick in the shade Trendsetter is a warm brown color that is perfect for any skin tone. The transfer-proof formula ensures that it stays put for hours without smudging. The lightweight formula is also comfortable to wear for long periods.

5.

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra Comfort Transfer Proof Lipstick Mini 1.9ml - Miss America
The Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Mini Lipstick in the shade Miss America is a classic red color that is a must-have in any lipstick collection. The mini size makes it ideal for carrying in your purse for touch-ups throughout the day. The formula is transfer-proof and long-lasting.

6.

Huda Beauty Lip Blush Creamy Transfer Proof Lip & Cheek Stain 6ml - Rosy Kiss
The Huda Beauty Lip Blush in the shade Rosy Kiss is a versatile product that can be used on both the lips and cheeks. The creamy formula blends effortlessly and provides a natural, long-lasting flush of color. The transfer-proof formula ensures that it stays put for hours.

7.

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra Comfort Transfer Proof Lipstick 4.2ml - Miss America
The Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick in the shade Miss America is a classic, bold red color that is perfect for making a statement. The transfer-proof formula ensures that it stays put for hours without smudging. The lightweight formula is also comfortable to wear for long periods.

FAQs on huda beauty lipstick

  • What are the price ranges for Huda Beauty lipsticks?

    Huda Beauty lipsticks range from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 2000, depending on the size and formula.

  • Are Huda Beauty lipsticks transfer-proof?

    Yes, most Huda Beauty lipsticks are transfer-proof, ensuring long-lasting color.

  • Do Huda Beauty lipsticks come in different finishes?

    Yes, Huda Beauty offers a variety of finishes, including matte, creamy, and satin.

  • What are the most popular shades of Huda Beauty lipsticks?

    Some of the most popular shades include Icon, Trophy Wife, and Trendsetter, known for their versatile and flattering colors.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

