Bhumi Pednekar slays monotone dressing in 34k chocolate brown co-ord set

Those looking for a gorgeous summer outfit that takes less than a minute to style and comes with casual ease should take fashion inspiration from Bollywood hottie Bhumi Pednekar’s sensuous yet effortless and cool look in chocolate brown co-ord set. Ditching glitter and sequins to promote Badhaai Do, Bhumi slew monotone dressing in a brown belted cotton gabardine co-ord set and that is all the style inspo we need to embrace the hottest fashion trend.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhumi shared a slew of pictures that showed her oozing oomph while serving sartorial elegance. The pictures featured Bhumi donning a short blazer-styled top that was made of gabardine fabric and came with full sleeves that were worn rolled back.

Cinched at the waist with a brown cloth belt, the top sported a collar that was held together with a front zipper. It was teamed with a pair of matching chocolate brown pants that came with a baggy fit and narrowed down the ankle.

Completing her attire with a pair of beige transparent heels, Bhumi left her luscious silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Pranita Shetty, Bhumi accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, funky bracelets and two finger rings.

Wearing a dab of maroon lipstick, Bhumi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Bhumi set fans on frenzy and captioned the pictures, “Chocolate and Badhaai Do make me happy .... #stylefile #badhaaido #love #instagood #gratitude #BadhaaiDo #BadhaaiDoInCinemas (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Lebanese fashion designer Dalida Ayach’s eponymous fashion label that boasts of easy, elegant texture-rich wardrobe essentials designed for the woman that doesn’t want to choose between style and comfort. The co-ord set originally costs $ 450 or ₹33,955 approximately on the designer website.

Bhumi Pednekar's brown co-ord set from Dalida Ayach (dalidaayach.com)

If you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising a fashionable look, opt for muted style. The minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette and slay a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look.

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.