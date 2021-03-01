IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans
Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans(Instagram/varunbahlpret)
Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans(Instagram/varunbahlpret)
fashion

Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans

  • Bipasha Basu’s sizzling looks from Maldives, set vacation vibes soaring high be it in a tangerine or floral print georgette kaftan by Varun Bahl and we can’t wait to let these contemporary styles jazz up our summer wardrobe without burning a hole in our pockets
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 AM IST

Kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century but no one slays them better than our Bollywood divas and Bipasha Basu’s latest pictures donning the ensemble during her Maldives vacation are enough to back our claim. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resort wear.

In a recent bunch of pictures surfacing the Internet, Bipasha was seen flaunting her boho chic vibe as served two sizzling looks from Maldives which set vacation vibes soaring and we can’t wait to let these contemporary styles jazz up our summer wardrobe without burning a hole in our pockets. In one picture, the diva was seen looking fresh as spring in a tangerine throw print kaftan that came with an adjustable waist tie belt.

The belt is handy to let one size it according to their look and comfort and Bipasha knotted it just enough to let the temperatures soaring on the island nation. Pulling back her hair in a top knot, the Bollywood actor accessorised it with a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses, a statement bracelet and a finger ring and wore a dab of crimson lipstick to amplify the glam quotient.

In another picture, Bipasha slew the kaftan game in a floral geometry multicoloured one that featured bright prints, fluid silhouette and exuded a contemporary style. This too came with an adjustable waist tie belt to fasten as per one’s style but this time, Bipasha decided to ditch it.

Accessorising her look with a pair of reflectors and a delicate silver bracelet, Bipasha kept her face to the sun as she walked into the ocean. Leaving her luscious brown wavy tresses open, Bipasha wore a dab of pink lipstick to seal the hotness deal.

The knee-length kaftans are credited to Indian fashion designer Varun Bahl’s eponymous label that boasts of luxe fabrics, Victorian textures, extravagant embroideries, regency classicism and love for floral motifs. The tangerine kaftan originally costs 7,500 on his designer website and is a perfect choice for evening soiree or a lunch date with friends.

Bipasha Basus tangerine print kaftan by Varun Bahl(varunbahl.com)
Bipasha Basus tangerine print kaftan by Varun Bahl(varunbahl.com)

The floral print kaftan by Varun Bahl is priced at 6,500. It marries the modern colour sensibility with couture prints.

Bipasha Basus floral print kaftan by Varun Bahl(varunbahl.com)
Bipasha Basus floral print kaftan by Varun Bahl(varunbahl.com)

Bipasha Basu was styled by Eshaa Amiin. From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or even hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bipasha basu maldives tangerine georgette kaftan varun bahl summer contemporary eshaa amiin fashion fashion and trends fashion goal fashion trends trends bollywood resort wear summer fashion
Close
Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans(Instagram/varunbahlpret)
Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans(Instagram/varunbahlpret)
fashion

Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Bipasha Basu’s sizzling looks from Maldives, set vacation vibes soaring high be it in a tangerine or floral print georgette kaftan by Varun Bahl and we can’t wait to let these contemporary styles jazz up our summer wardrobe without burning a hole in our pockets
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carey Mulligan(Instagram)
Carey Mulligan(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes2021: Carey Mulligan wears heels for first time in 18 months

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Before finding out if her movie 'Promising Young Woman' won big, Carey appeared on 'Live From the Red Carpet' and couldn't contain her excitement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )
fashion

Mira Rajput is a vision to behold in draped mini dress for new shoot, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • For the shooting of a new advertisement, Mira Rajput wore a gorgeous tile print mini draped ruffled dress. We are fan of this summery look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Delhi, Mumbai fashion weeks join forces for the first time 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:14 AM IST
In a first, the Fashion Design Council of India-led India Fashion Week and Lakme Fashion Week will come together as the first joint Phygital Fashion Week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Best and worst dressed celebrities at Golden Globes 2021
Best and worst dressed celebrities at Golden Globes 2021
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: Kaley Cuoco to Rosamund Pike, best and worst dressed celebs

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards 2021 was held on February 28. While most of the celebrities attended the show from the comforts of their home, some made it to the red carpet and flaunted their gorgeous sartorial picks. Some, however, did not make it to the best dressed list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elle Fanning(Instagram)
Elle Fanning(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning channels inner modern-day Cinderella in Gucci

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Elle Fanning, who plays Princess Aurora in 'Maleficent', looked like a modern-day Cinderella at the 2021 Golden Globes in a stunning Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the award ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jared Leto(Instagram)
Jared Leto(Instagram)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: Jared Leto with tousled hair, '70s moustache is breathtaking

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Jared Leto's hair might be the early style MVP of the 2021 Golden Globes. The actor showed off his signature, ombre, chest-length strands and debuted a '70s-inspired mustache in an Instagram selfie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: The glam was back at the award show, albeit at a distance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • As the Globes split hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York. There was nary a pair of sweats in sight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty was recently snapped in Bandra, Mumbai with her family.(Varinder Chawla)
Shilpa Shetty was recently snapped in Bandra, Mumbai with her family.(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty steps out in comfy co-ord set and quirky loafers for lunch

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • After returning from the Maldives, Shilpa Shetty stepped out for lunch with her family at her restaurant and opted to wear a co-ord set that was comfy and chic at the same time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90k worth of accessories(Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with 90k worth of accessories(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with 90k worth of accessories on lunch date

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:13 PM IST
  • For a day outing, Rakul Preet opted to wear a beautiful lemon yellow mini dress with a crop denim jacket. The actor imparted summer vibes with her ensemble and we are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket(Instagram/amaeeraandvannia)
Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket(Instagram/amaeeraandvannia)
fashion

Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Mouni Roy is the new millennial trendsetter and these pictures of her in cool and fast fashion of tie and dye loungewear are proof
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora enjoys a lazy Sunday at home(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora enjoys a lazy Sunday at home(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
fashion

Malaika Arora enjoys a relaxed Sunday at home in comfy clothes

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy Sunday as the actor enjoyed a lazy day at home wearing a sports bra and sweat pants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves(Instagram/aslisona)
Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves(Instagram/aslisona)
fashion

Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Sonkashi Sinha lays perfect style tips to break all the fashion records on a work-day in a dainty pink suit set with bell-sleeves and gorgeous pastel colour-base that has left us hooked with its must-have appeal for our summer closet
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans(Instagram/radhikamadan/pinkporcupines)
Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans(Instagram/radhikamadan/pinkporcupines)
fashion

Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Want to raise the hotness quotient while looking effortlessly trendy? Search no further and take fashion cues from Radhika Madan whose fun and fearless style for Netflix series ‘Spotlight’ looks fresh as spring in an off-shoulder scarlet crop top, jeans and red heels
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in all-black outfit(Instagram/parineetichopra )
Parineeti Chopra in all-black outfit(Instagram/parineetichopra )
fashion

Parineeti Chopra flaunts toned midriff in crop sweater and skirt worth 5k

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • For a promotional event of her recently released film, The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra showed how to slay in an all-black attire and add extra oomph to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac