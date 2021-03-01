Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans
- Bipasha Basu’s sizzling looks from Maldives, set vacation vibes soaring high be it in a tangerine or floral print georgette kaftan by Varun Bahl and we can’t wait to let these contemporary styles jazz up our summer wardrobe without burning a hole in our pockets
Kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century but no one slays them better than our Bollywood divas and Bipasha Basu’s latest pictures donning the ensemble during her Maldives vacation are enough to back our claim. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resort wear.
In a recent bunch of pictures surfacing the Internet, Bipasha was seen flaunting her boho chic vibe as served two sizzling looks from Maldives which set vacation vibes soaring and we can’t wait to let these contemporary styles jazz up our summer wardrobe without burning a hole in our pockets. In one picture, the diva was seen looking fresh as spring in a tangerine throw print kaftan that came with an adjustable waist tie belt.
The belt is handy to let one size it according to their look and comfort and Bipasha knotted it just enough to let the temperatures soaring on the island nation. Pulling back her hair in a top knot, the Bollywood actor accessorised it with a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses, a statement bracelet and a finger ring and wore a dab of crimson lipstick to amplify the glam quotient.
In another picture, Bipasha slew the kaftan game in a floral geometry multicoloured one that featured bright prints, fluid silhouette and exuded a contemporary style. This too came with an adjustable waist tie belt to fasten as per one’s style but this time, Bipasha decided to ditch it.
Accessorising her look with a pair of reflectors and a delicate silver bracelet, Bipasha kept her face to the sun as she walked into the ocean. Leaving her luscious brown wavy tresses open, Bipasha wore a dab of pink lipstick to seal the hotness deal.
The knee-length kaftans are credited to Indian fashion designer Varun Bahl’s eponymous label that boasts of luxe fabrics, Victorian textures, extravagant embroideries, regency classicism and love for floral motifs. The tangerine kaftan originally costs ₹7,500 on his designer website and is a perfect choice for evening soiree or a lunch date with friends.
The floral print kaftan by Varun Bahl is priced at ₹6,500. It marries the modern colour sensibility with couture prints.
Bipasha Basu was styled by Eshaa Amiin. From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or even hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining.
