Breezy sets for the win

Putting a spin on the traditional Indian outfits, the three-piece dresses are becoming a fashion favourite with easy, breezy silhouettes and reimagined Indo-western pairings

IKAT IT OUT

(Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Sonakshi Sinha, opt for a black and white ikat print pant and style it with a simple black bralette. Pair it with a full-sleeved cape with contrasting patterns for a pattern- blocking look. A middle parted low bun, winged eyes and a kundan choker will perfectly finish off the look.

SHIMMY IN A SHARARA

(Photo: Instagram)

Perfect for your best friend’s sangeet night, take style cues from actor Kriti Sanon in this red three-piece set featuring a deep neck bralette, sharara pants and a heavily embroidered cape. Fret no more as this fuss-free look is made for your shimmy moves on the dance floor.

SUMMER SUNSHINE

(Photo: Instagram)

While the sun may not be out, you could bring out your sunny side in a three-piece set like fashion blogger Juhi Godambe. Throw in a a yellow co-ord set with a beige bralette, matching pearl accessories and boots for your flea market visits with the girl pals.

HEAD TO TOE MATCHY

(Photo: Instagram)

For a simple and elegant look, try a three-piece set in the same colour like fashion blogger Masoom Minawala Mehta. You can further mix and match it with other pieces in your wardrobe for different style statements.

WRAP IT UP IN A DHOTI

(Photo: Instagram)

If you are the one to experiment and pull off anything without a doubt, opt for an abstract print dhoti pant and a matching cape like fashion blogger Aashna Shroff. Style it with a white bralette for an Indo-western spin to this ethnic style.

GO HOME OR GO BOHEMIAN

(Photo: Instagram)

For the free-spirited personalities, hit it up with this three-piece bohemian ensemble like actor Kiara Advani, which is tailor-made for beach-side festivities with its light and breezy design.