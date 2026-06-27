Britney Spears’ sons Sean and Jayden make modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week in streetwear looks. See pics
Britney Spears's sons strut down the ramp in uber -cool looks, with one of them serving an unexpected ode to the singer's iconic style from early 2000.
Paris Fashion Week has commenced, and all eyes are on the runway highlights, from gasp-worthy designs, celebrity front-row appearances, surprise model moments, and fresh debutants. This season, singer Britney Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, stepped into the spotlight as they made their runway debut. The brothers walked in the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.
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Let's break down their debut runway looks.
Sean Preston
The 20-year-old looked suave in a layered, moody look. The ensemble consisted of a long coat with a patch detailing on the front. Underneath, he wore a black satin shirt with a matching black tie, paired with relaxed blue denim jeans. It managed to find the middle ground between formal wear and street style. The choice of denim over formal trousers surely imparted a Parisian, dapper, ‘je ne sais quoi’ mood to the ensemble. All in all, this outfit falls on the more polished scale of the streetwear style.
Jayden James Federline
While Sean showed the elevated side of streetwear with a hint of formal polish, the 19-year-old demonstrated its more rugged side. His look was pared-back and quintessentially captured the contemporary, casual essence of street style. A simple tank top, staple denim jeans, a brown belt, and waist chains also ticked the boxes of the off-duty model aesthetic, while feeling distinctly Y2K-coded.
For pop culture enthusiasts, Jayden's look may also jog memories of his mother's style. Britney Spears was frequently spotted in the early 2000s in tank tops and denim looks, making the basic combination feel statement-making.
The brothers exemplified both the dressed-up and pared-back sides of streetwear. Jayden's look here served as an excellent reminder that certain styles are timeless, as relevant now as they were two decades back.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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