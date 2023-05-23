BTS Jimin is standard of handsome men, slays casual airport look with 2.7 lakh Dior backpack. Fans call it Jungkook's

A saddle backpack, also known as a bike saddlebag or seat bag, is a type of backpack designed to be attached to the saddle or seat of a bicycle but trust BTS soloist and global sensation Park Jimin to push the fashion envelope every time he catches a flight and this Tuesday was no different as he was spotted at Incheon International Airport, leaving for London in an all-Dior look and black saddle backpack which fasn or BTS Army claimed was similar to Jungkook's. Though the accessory is convenient for cyclists as it provides additional storage space for carrying essential items during rides, Jimin was seen strapped to one as he once again lay style goals of comfortable and practical clothing at his sartorial best. BTS Jimin is the standard of handsome men, slays casual airport look with ₹ 2.7 lakh Dior backpack (Photo by Twitter/lovemazejikook/chartdata )

The pictures and videos now going viral across social media platforms and setting the Internet on fire, feature Jimin donning a white and olive green T-shirt from Dior's Fall 23 collection, teamed with a pair of baggy blue jeans. The idol completed his look with a pair of white canvas high top Dior sneakers and accessorised his look with his signature black bucket hat and the backpack.

All about Jimin's Dior backpack:

Made in Italy, the Dior saddle backpack offers a modern and original take on the saddle design with the black grained calfskin and contrasting topstitching embellished with a ruthenium-finish brass Dior signature embossed on the front and the interior. The spacious design has a compartment to hold all the essentials, while the flap saddle pocket on the front and two side flap pockets offer easy access to a wallet, keys, headphones or phone.

With the flap and drawstring closure, padded mesh adjustable straps leather top handle and interior laptop compartment, the practical backpack will lend the finishing touch to any outfit. The bag originally costs $3300 or ₹2,73,284 approximately on the designer website.

BTS Jimin's Dior backpack (Twitter/S0lelyF0rParkJ)

Want to imitate Jimin's backpack fashion? Here's what to look for in saddle backpacks:

Saddle backpacks are typically compact and streamlined to fit snugly under the bicycle seat as they are designed to be aerodynamic and not interfere with the rider's movements while cycling. While saddle backpacks may vary in size, they generally offer a smaller storage capacity compared to traditional backpacks and are designed to carry essential items such as spare tubes, tire levers, multitools, patch kits, keys, snacks and small personal belongings where these backpacks often use straps, Velcro or buckles to securely attach to the saddle rails or seat post of a bicycle.

This attachment system ensures stability and prevents the bag from bouncing or swaying during rides and many saddle backpacks are made from water-resistant or waterproof materials to protect the contents from moisture, light rain or splashes, which is particularly useful for keeping sensitive items like electronics or documents safe. Designed for quick and easy access to the stored items, some models feature multiple compartments, mesh pockets or external attachment points to organise and secure smaller items conveniently.

Saddle backpacks are popular among commuters and long-distance cyclists who need a compact storage solution for carrying essentials without the need for a larger backpack as they provide convenience and freedom of movement while riding. When choosing a saddle backpack, consider factors such as storage capacity, attachment system, durability and any additional features that may suit your specific needs and it's always a good idea to check reviews and product descriptions to find a saddle backpack that meets your requirements and is compatible with your bicycle.