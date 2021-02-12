IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Climate action in fashion: Big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme
The Circular Fashion Partnership, announced this week, brings together more than 30 international brands, Bangladeshi recycling firms and garment manufacturers in a push to reuse textile waste from clothing factories to create new products.(Reuters)
The Circular Fashion Partnership, announced this week, brings together more than 30 international brands, Bangladeshi recycling firms and garment manufacturers in a push to reuse textile waste from clothing factories to create new products.(Reuters)
fashion

Climate action in fashion: Big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme

Major fashion brands, including H&M, M&S and C&A, are getting behind an initiative in Bangladesh that aims to use more recycled materials in clothing production and significantly cut planet-heating emissions from manufacturing by 2030.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:06 AM IST

Major fashion brands, including H&M, M&S and C&A, are getting behind an initiative in Bangladesh that aims to use more recycled materials in clothing production and significantly cut planet-heating emissions from manufacturing by 2030.

The Circular Fashion Partnership, announced this week, brings together more than 30 international brands, Bangladeshi recycling firms and garment manufacturers in a push to reuse textile waste from clothing factories to create new products.

If successful, the initiative could be replicated in other countries, such as Indonesia and Vietnam, and help cut the broader fashion industry's emissions, said the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), a nonprofit body that is leading the new scheme.

In 2018, the sector's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions were just over 2 billion tonnes, a figure that needs to be halved by 2030, to be in line with global climate goals, said the GFA.

"Reducing environmental impacts such as GHG emissions and circularity go hand in hand," said GFA spokeswoman Alice Roberta Taylor in e-mailed comments.

The partnership would cut carbon emissions from clothing production and demand for raw materials, which include fossil fuels, by slimming down the amount of waste and increasing the use of recycled materials over virgin materials, she noted.

Under the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly 200 countries agreed to slash greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by mid-century and limit global average temperature rise to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times.

According to 2020 research by the GFA and McKinsey & Company, the fashion industry produces 4% of global climate-warming emissions - equal to the combined annual emissions of France, Germany and Britain - and needs to intensify its efforts to align with the Paris Agreement goals to curb climate change.

The U.N. Environment Programme in 2019 put the fashion industry's share of global carbon emissions at 10% - more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined - and said it was the second-biggest consumer of water.

Bangladesh - a low-lying nation considered highly vulnerable to climate change impacts such as intensifying floods, storms and sea level rise - is the world's second-largest producer of clothes and its economy depends heavily on the garment industry.

But most waste from the industry is either exported or down-cycled for less valuable uses, said the GFA, adding the circular plan aims to change that by increasing the value of the waste.

Miran Ali, a director at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said it was time for the fashion industry to move away from a linear business model of "take-make-dispose" and towards a circular approach.

As Bangladeshi factories produce items in large volumes, their waste is standardised, making it relatively easy to deal with, he noted. "Therefore, Bangladesh can be a global leader in the area of circular economy," he said in a statement.

The Green Climate Fund, set up to help developing nations adopt clean energy and adapt to climate change, approved a separate project last year to help cut emissions in Bangladesh's garment sector by enabling more efficient energy use.

H&M, one of the Bangladesh industry's biggest clients, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation it is working on transforming its whole business to become "fully circular and climate positive."

To get there, the Swedish fashion chain's targets include making its supply chain "climate neutral" - meaning it does not contribute to global warming - and only using recycled or other sustainably sourced materials, both by 2030.

"As we move towards a business model based on a circular economy, our climate agenda is pushed. And we want to use our size and scale to make a difference," Cecilia Strömblad Brännsten, H&M Group's environmental sustainability manager, said by email. The Thomson Reuters Foundation is in a partnership with the Laudes Foundation, which is affiliated with the retailer C&A.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
climate change adaptation climate action plan
app
Close
Miss India Runner-up Manya Singh with family(Instagram/manyasingh993 and missindiaorg)
Miss India Runner-up Manya Singh with family(Instagram/manyasingh993 and missindiaorg)
fashion

Manya Singh, Miss India Runner-up and daughter of auto driver, shares life story

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep, says Manya Omprakash Singh, the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up. Manya, who is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver shared her inspiring story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valentine's Day 2021: Glow up with these beauty hacks(Unsplash)
Valentine's Day 2021: Glow up with these beauty hacks(Unsplash)
fashion

Valentine's Day 2021: Skincare tips to give you a glow up on special date night

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Getting ready for the special romantic date on Valentine's Day? Give your skin a boost using these homemade skincare products, these will make you glow on date night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears 1.12 lakh D&G pyjamas for virtual promotions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:13 PM IST
While Priyanka did opt for pyjamas to attend the 'work from home' call, like one can anticipate from the desi girl, she donned on the most exquisite and possibly expensive pyjama set there can be.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Sethi was conferred with honorary doctorate, Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa by Chitkara University. (Photo: HTCS/RaajeshKashyap)
Sunil Sethi was conferred with honorary doctorate, Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa by Chitkara University. (Photo: HTCS/RaajeshKashyap)
fashion

Sunil Sethi conferred with honorary doctorate for design and fashion

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The beacon for fashion entrepreneurship receives Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) from Chitkara University
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardi B(Instagram)
Cardi B(Instagram)
fashion

My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Cardi B recently took to her social media to share bare faced videos of herself as she let her haters know, "I’m confident in my own skin."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
fashion

Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Is it summer already? Mira Rajput’s throwback picture from her Goa vacation will not let us believe otherwise as she flaunts a jaw-dropping bikini body by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape and we can’t help but add it to our fashion stash now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana engineer, Manasa Varanasi, wins VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020(Twitter/Rahul_thakur8)
Telangana engineer, Manasa Varanasi, wins VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020(Twitter/Rahul_thakur8)
fashion

Telangana engineer, Manasa Varanasi, wins VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 while Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 and Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 - runner-up
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rihanna, LVMH suspend Fenty fashion brand's ready-to-wear operations(Twitter/rihanna)
Rihanna, LVMH suspend Fenty fashion brand's ready-to-wear operations(Twitter/rihanna)
fashion

Rihanna, LVMH suspend Fenty fashion brand's ready-to-wear operations

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:21 AM IST
As the Covid-19 pandemic impacts the personal luxury goods sector differently, with the apparel category suffering the most, LVMH and Rihanna suspend the ready-to-wear operations of the pop singer’s brand - Fenty
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta(Instagram)
Neena Gupta(Instagram)
fashion

Neena Gupta goes shopping in white shirt, shorts. Smriti Irani showers praises

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Neena Gupta recently took to her Instagram to jokingly comment on paparazzi culture where celebrities are always clicked whether they are going to the gym or heading to the airport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy and Tara Sutaria(Instagram)
Mouni Roy and Tara Sutaria(Instagram)
fashion

Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore the sequinned Manish Malhotra saree better?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:46 PM IST
While Tara Sutaria's look was more downplayed, Mouni Roy oomphed up her look and made it more glamourous with the embellished blouse and big hair, which look do you prefer?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim in denim crop top

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan also shared a video of herself while in the middle of dental surgery for getting her wisdom teeth removed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say(Thomas Kienzle/AFP)
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say(Thomas Kienzle/AFP)
fashion

Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:06 AM IST
  • Amid spread of coronavirus variants, experts suggest wearing a cloth mask that has multiple layers with a pocket that you can slip a good filter material into or double mask by wearing a surgical one with a tight-fitting cloth mask over it
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the pre wedding photo shoots that recently took place in Shimla.
One of the pre wedding photo shoots that recently took place in Shimla.
fashion

Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Couples getting married in February or March are heading to Shimla to get a pre wedding photo shoots due to snowfall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani in black dress(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani in black dress(Instagram/dishapatani)
fashion

Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST
  • Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models cut a fine figure in romantic red creations (Photo: Instagram/Jade_bymk)
Models cut a fine figure in romantic red creations (Photo: Instagram/Jade_bymk)
fashion

Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner 

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:24 PM IST
‘If you’re sad, add more lipstick and attack
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP