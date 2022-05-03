Coachella 2022: Fun, funky and futuristic

A vibrant combination of music, art, and fashion, Coachella is an annual event that takes place over two weekends, attracting fans from all over the world. Its fashion, in particular, has gained prominence over the years, with it even making its mark over the mainstream industry. After two years of the pandemic playing spoilsport, Coachella was back this year at the Empire Polo Club, California (US), with post-pandemic trends seen galore. Here are some of the styles spotted at the festival that are likely to dictate the trend chart in the coming months. Read on.

Actor Vanessa Hudgens (Instagram)

Y2K butterfly top

Several Y2K trends such as low-rise jeans and micro miniskirts made a comeback, owing to the nostalgia attached to them. Butterfly tops are one trend that’s being spotted everywhere — from ramps to social media feeds. Jumping on the trendwagon, actor Vanessa Hudgens wore a blue butterfly top with denim shorts and white chunky shoes to Coachella. This summer, you too can embrace this Y2K trend in a fun colour, like blue or pink, with denim shorts or a skirt to travel back in time.

American YouTuber James Charles (Instagram)

Dopamine style

Dresses, jewellery or makeup, this feel-good colourful trend is here to stay! Here, American YouTuber James Charles is in a rainbow-hued bodysuit, eye makeup and nails. You, too, can try this trend by incorporating vivid shades of the rainbow in your #OOTD.

Fashion influencer Juhi Godambe (Instagram)

Boho chic

Reminiscent of the ‘60s and ‘70s, this trend is back, but in an elevated avatar. Fashion influencer Juhi Godambe wore a shimmery co-ord set to Coachella, with matching headgear, and oxidised jewellery synonymous with bohemian fashion. While going for a boho chic look, keep the outfit classy and opt for quirky oxidised jewellery.

Businesswoman Natasha Poonawala (Instagram)

Out of this world

Futuristic style might take over the streets with modular pieces and reflective wear gaining prominence after the lockdowns. For her Coachella visit, businesswoman Natasha Poonawala wore a white top and holographic tasselled mini skirt, layered with a pink jacket and fur shoes. Reflective sunnies completed her look. To try futuristic fashion, think non-traditional layering, reflective items, and silver everything.

(Instagram)

Comfort meets glam

From sneakers instead of heels to loungewear becoming accessible in its elevated avatar, comfort comes in a trendy package now. Here, a Coachella attendee can be seen in a pink bra top and matching tulle skirt with white sneakers. For your next girls’ day out, you can marry comfort with glam effortlessly by opting for a similar combination.

(Instagram)

Be yourself!

The pandemic encouraged many to express themselves unabashedly — bold hair colours, gender-neutral clothing, or men opting for conventionally feminine prints or colours. Take for instance, this visitor at the fest, sporting bright blue-green hair extensions, a futuristic bra plate, deconstructed hoops and glasses. Add a pop of colour to your look with a striking hair colour.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio (Instagram)

Bright accessories

Fun accessories in vivid shades such as pink, orange and neons are a hit. Here, Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio is wearing a white cutout jumpsuit with a contrasting neon pink tasselled tote bag, making it a statement piece. She also wore colourful beaded neckpiece and bracelets, along with pink sunglasses. If you want a striking accessory, like a statement bag, keep your outfit in a neutral toned.