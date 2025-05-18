Corporate power dressing 101: 4 fashion tips to own the room in your next meeting

You could be the most prepared person in the room but if your outfit is too tight, too loud, or just does not fit right, it can quietly shift the attention away from your words. Dressing for corporate meetings is not about being overdressed or playing it safe. Fashion expert shares the science of dressing like a boss.(Photos by Carlos Alvarez on Getty Images/Gender Roles/Nave Eni)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shilpi Bhambhani, Image and Etiquette Coach, shared, “Dressing for corporate meetings is about showing respect for the space you’re in and making sure your clothes support what you’re saying, not distract from it.”

1. Let’s start with the one thing people often overlook: the fit

Shilpi Bhambhani suggested, “Think of that one person in the office who always looks sharp but chances are, it’s not because they’re wearing expensive brands. Their blazer sits right on the shoulder. Their trousers fall just above the shoe. Nothing pulls, nothing sags. That’s the power of tailoring. You don’t need a new wardrobe but just the right fit.”

Spruce up your everyday office wear by opting for apparel that look business-like yet fashionable.(Pexels)

2. Then comes colour

Shilpi Bhambhani revealed, “Deeper tones like navy, charcoal, olive, or even muted plum signal quiet authority. If you’re in a leadership or decision making role, these shades help frame you as grounded and in control. Lighter colors like beige, soft blue, or blush work beautifully when you want to come across as approachable yet polished.”

3. Understanding levels of formality also helps

For high-stakes meetings, Shilpi Bhambhani recommended, “Think boardrooms, client pitches, interviews - a matched suit always works. For women, this could be a fitted blazer with a pencil skirt or tailored pants. For men, a classic suit never fails. For less formal settings? A smart collared shirt or a tucked-in blouse with tailored pants and a clean pair of loafers or block heels will do the job.”

Are You Wearing the Right Color to That Big Meeting?(Image by Jopwell)

4. Keep accessories intentional and minimal

Saying that this is something she always reminds her clients, Shilpi Bhambhani opined, “A structured tote, a classic watch, maybe one delicate chain. You want people to focus on your ideas, not your earrings or lipstick shade. Imagine someone walks into a meeting in a bold neon top with oversized hoops and loud shoes. You may love her style but are you truly focused on what she’s saying? Probably not. That’s exactly what we want to avoid.”

Dressing right for corporate spaces is less about being “fashionable” and more about being thoughtful. When your clothes don’t do the talking, your voice finally gets heard. Shilpi Bhambhani spilled the beans on the three golden rules for corporate dressing: