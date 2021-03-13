Corsets are the new belts 

Corset tops, darts and structural accents have been seen both on international runways and on our Bollywood stars’ Instagram. Spring Summer 21 lookbooks of David Koma, Alexander McQueen and Moschino are full of corseted ensembles and recent posts by the likes of Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor show that the art of corsetry is making a comeback of sorts. Introduced in the 15th century, corsets have been popular since the Edwardian and Victorian eras and corsetry was an integral part of the wardrobe to accentuate the waist and define hips.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor in a corseted ensemble (Photo: Instagram/JanhviKapoor)

Actor Ananya Panday sports a top with corset darts (Photo: Instagram/AnanyaPanday)

“Currently the corset is trending, but it does not restrict the body into unnatural shapes and is added for drama or red carpet appearances and have now become outerwears than underwear’s and now the boning has been replaced by hard steel to comfortable soft fluid plastic and in 2021 these not so restrictive corsets are perfect over jeans, skirts and also for Indian wear,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

A model in a corseted look from Alexander McQueen SS 21 line (Photo: Instagram/AlexanderMcQueen)

A model in a pastel look with corset accents from Moschino’s SS 21 line (Photo: Instagram/Moschino)

Even in 2021, designers see something like the ubiquitous corset belt quite relevant as it flatters an ensemble if worn correctly. All in all, it’s a versatile piece and could be wornin so many ways and gives one freedom to mix and match. For example, a long corset with boning details or with embellishments is this year’s fashion must-have! “One can pair it with multiple silhouettes, for instance, with a playful dhoti or a drape or just as a short crop corset can add some additional value this bridal season. Furthermore, it can be worn as a single separate or as a layered piece on some organza tops or tunics to give a modern vibe,” says Masumi R Mewawalla of Pink Peacock Couture.