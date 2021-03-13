Corsets are the new belts
Corset tops, darts and structural accents have been seen both on international runways and on our Bollywood stars’ Instagram. Spring Summer 21 lookbooks of David Koma, Alexander McQueen and Moschino are full of corseted ensembles and recent posts by the likes of Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor show that the art of corsetry is making a comeback of sorts. Introduced in the 15th century, corsets have been popular since the Edwardian and Victorian eras and corsetry was an integral part of the wardrobe to accentuate the waist and define hips.
“Currently the corset is trending, but it does not restrict the body into unnatural shapes and is added for drama or red carpet appearances and have now become outerwears than underwear’s and now the boning has been replaced by hard steel to comfortable soft fluid plastic and in 2021 these not so restrictive corsets are perfect over jeans, skirts and also for Indian wear,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.
Even in 2021, designers see something like the ubiquitous corset belt quite relevant as it flatters an ensemble if worn correctly. All in all, it’s a versatile piece and could be wornin so many ways and gives one freedom to mix and match. For example, a long corset with boning details or with embellishments is this year’s fashion must-have! “One can pair it with multiple silhouettes, for instance, with a playful dhoti or a drape or just as a short crop corset can add some additional value this bridal season. Furthermore, it can be worn as a single separate or as a layered piece on some organza tops or tunics to give a modern vibe,” says Masumi R Mewawalla of Pink Peacock Couture.
It's all about shorts: Malaika and Parineeti beat the heat in fabulous outfits
- Scorching summers are here and it is time to get those stunning shorts out. There are various ways to style shorts and Malaika Arora is telling us how to look sassy in them whereas, Parineeti Chopra's outfit is all about the modern boardroom aesthetic.
Sunkissed Tara Sutaria is all about catching those rays in new photoshoot
- Tara Sutaria recently shared a glimpse from a photoshoot in which the actor can be seen wearing a crop top teamed with a pair of olive green lowers and enjoying the golden hour.
Manushi Chhillar takes style game up a notch in bodysuit and pants worth ₹20k
- For a recent shoot, Miss World Manushi Chhillar showed us the correct way to add a quirky vibe to athleiusre. The actor wore a stunning latex bodysuit with a pair of high-waisted pyjama style pants and we are a fan.
Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather mini dress will steal your breath away, pics
- For a recent shoot, Janhvi Kapoor donned a sheer embellished feather dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor who is currently flying high on the success of her film Roohi, is the upcoming fashionista that everyone needs to lookout for.
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry show how to style bodysuits with casual demins
- Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were snapped in Mumbai nailing the bodysuit with casual denims combo. While Ileana chose the black and blue colour combination, Sophie went for the classic white and blue look. We love both the attires, what do you think?
