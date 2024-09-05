Daniel Craig ‘bullied into’ swapping tight fits with well-tailored suits? New style at Venice gets critics' approval

Daniel Craig is totally turning heads at the Venice Film Festival with his back-to-back stylish red carpet looks. From his sleek Loewe suit to his fresh new hairstyle, he's serving up some serious fashion inspiration. His latest choice of buttery, straight-leg pants and a not-too-short jacket is a cool change from his usual super-fitted suits. It's clear that finding a suit that fits just right can really make a difference. Craig's shift from tight, fitted looks to well-tailored outfits has seriously levelled up his style game. Scroll down to know more about his fashion evolution. (Also read: Lady Gaga in voluminous Dior gown and dramatic headpiece takes over the red carpet, fans say 'mother is mothering' ) At the Venice Film Festival, Daniel Craig made a striking style statement by swapping his old, tight-fitting suits for impeccably tailored ensembles.

Daniel Craig's style evolution from tight to fitted suits

Popular writer and fashion commentator Derek Guy took to X to share a side-by-side comparison of Daniel Craig in his old, tight-fitted suit alongside his recent look from the Venice Film Festival, captioning it, "I bullied Daniel Craig into sizing up." He added, "I got so much heat from Daniel Craig fans when I first pointed out his bad outfit choice. But look, now he looks better. Everyone who said he looked sexy in tight suits will have to admit he looks sexier in something that actually fits."

Let's decode Daniel's latest Venice Film Festival look and take some style notes from the actor.

Craig, 56, and wife Rachel Weisz made a stylish pair in coordinating light hues during their recent appearance. The Knives Out and James Bond star rocked a grey blazer over white trousers and a crisp white shirt with the top buttons undone, creating a laid-back yet sharp look. His well-fitted trousers and perfect hemline made him a total showstopper. Keeping accessories chic, Craig completed his outfit with transparent tinted aviator sunglasses and a pair of sleek white shoes, looking absolutely dapper. His Oscar-winning wife, Rachel Weisz matched his vibe in a chic cream dress adorned with white floral detailing. (Also read: Venice Film Festival 2024: From Rachel Weisz to Daniel Craig, most stylish red-carpet looks from day 7. All pics inside )

What did netizens think?

Derek's tweet quickly went viral, garnering tons of comments and sparking conversation. Many agreed with his opinion. One user wrote, "Sure, it aged him a decade to do so, but worth it." Another chimed in, "He looks so much better!" A third added, "Ah, the evolution of style—who knew Daniel Craig was just a fashion faux pas waiting to be corrected? It's like the glow-up we never asked for but definitely needed. Tight suits were so yesterday; now he's rocking the 'I can breathe and still look good' vibe. Fashion redemption at its finest!"

What we can conclude from this is—if you're still rocking those skin-tight suits with the too-short hemlines, it’s time to ditch them. Like, right now!