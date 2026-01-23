Dealing with acne-prone skin? These 8 gel sunscreens are a perfect fit for you
Sunscreens are a must. Having said that if you have acne-prone, oily skin, then these are the top 8 gel sunscreens for you.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen for Oily skin | In - Vivo Tested SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Matte, Lightweight & Airy, Non-greasy | For oily, combination & normal skin | For Men & Women - 50gView Details
If you have oily skin and you have been skipping sunscreen, then it's time to think again! Sunscreens are a crucial skincare product, irrespective of your skin type. However, for acne-prone skin, gel sunscreens are considered favourable. Gel sunscreens are lightweight, quick-absorbing, and provide non-greasy protection, which is ideal for oily or acne-prone skin, offering hydration without clogging pores.
If you have been looking to buy a gel sunscreen but are unsure which one to add to your vanity kit, here are our top 8 recommendations for you. These 8 picks have been chosen based on higher customer ratings and reviews on Amazon India.
Top 8 gel sunscreens
Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen offers lightweight, broad-spectrum sun protection without clogging pores. This fast-absorbing gel sunscreen protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays while maintaining a non-greasy finish, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. This sunscreen blends easily under makeup and leaves no white cast. Amazon users feels cooling on the application, and it works well in humid weather.
La Shield Lite SPF 50 PA+++ Mineral Sunscreen Gel delivers powerful sun protection using zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. This dermatologist-recommended mineral sunscreen shields skin from harsh UVA and UVB rays while staying light on the skin. The gel texture spreads smoothly and resists sweat, making it suitable for outdoor activities. Amazon users report reduced tanning and irritation, and many love its fragrance-free formula that suits sensitive skin.
UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel provides high SPF protection with a velvety, matte finish. Designed with a silicone base, it fills pores and smooths skin texture, making it a popular choice under makeup. This sunscreen gel protects against photoaging and sunburn without feeling heavy. Amazon users say it controls oil for hours and doesn’t pill when layered with skincare.
Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 30+ PA+++ Gel offers reliable sun defence with a lightweight, oil-free formula. It protects skin from UVA and UVB rays while maintaining a breathable, non-sticky feel. This gel sunscreen absorbs quickly and suits acne-prone and sensitive skin. Amazon users say it blends effortlessly and doesn’t leave a white cast. Many users appreciate its affordability and consistent performance for everyday use, especially for indoor and short outdoor exposure.
Re’ Equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen delivers high sun protection with a long-lasting matte finish. This water-resistant sunscreen shields skin from harmful UV rays and environmental damage. The non-greasy texture makes it ideal for oily and combination skin. Customers say it stays put during workouts and outdoor activities. Many users highlight its smooth, primer-like feel and trust it for prolonged sun exposure without breakouts or excessive shine.
Dot & Key Mango Detan Gel Sunscreen combines sun protection with brightening skincare benefits. Infused with mango extracts, this gel sunscreen helps protect against tanning and sun damage while refreshing the skin. The lightweight, hydrating formula absorbs quickly without stickiness. Customers say it feels cooling and smells pleasant without being overpowering. Many users enjoy its youthful texture and report visibly reduced dullness with regular use under harsh sunlight.
Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Very High Protection Light Gel offers dermatologist-tested sun defence for sensitive skin. This gentle sunscreen gel protects against UVA and UVB rays while maintaining skin hydration. The fragrance-free, non-comedogenic formula absorbs easily and feels comfortable all day. Customers say it doesn’t sting eyes or irritate skin. Many users trust it for daily use, especially for reactive, dry, or post-treatment skin.
Aroma Magic Aloe Vera Sunscreen Gel delivers natural sun protection with soothing botanical ingredients. Enriched with aloe vera, this sunscreen gel hydrates and calms skin while shielding it from harmful UV rays. The lightweight texture suits daily wear and humid climates. Customers say it feels refreshing and non-oily on application. Many users appreciate its herbal formulation and gentle performance, especially for normal to sensitive skin types.
Similar articles for you:
These 8 body lotions are perfect to beat your winter dryness: Top picks for January 2026
Best setting spray you should have in your makeup vanity: Top 8 picks to buy on sale
Top 8 salicylic acid face washes to buy on Amazon Sale for clear and oil-free skin
8 top-rated cuticle creams that you need; Nourish, protect, and perfect your cuticles
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content.
Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.