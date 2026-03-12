Decoding Nita Ambani’s Hermès Summer 2026-inspired vacation style

Nita Ambani was recently spotted vacationing in Hong Kong with her family. During an evening outing, Nita Ambani stepped out in a striking red ensemble that blends bold colour with relaxed sophistication. The look reflects a polished yet classic vacation aesthetic — perfect for a casual stroll while still maintaining her signature style. In this image posted on Feb. 8, 2026, Reliance Foundation Founder Chairperson and India�s only member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Nita Ambani, during the 145th IOC Session ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026. (@RIL_Updates)

Nita's printed red co-ord set Nita Ambani chose a vibrant red co-ord set, consisting of a button-down shirt and matching trousers. The outfit features black abstract graphic prints scattered across the fabric, giving the monochrome palette a contemporary, artistic edge. The long-sleeved button-down shirt features a slightly loose fit, adding comfort while still maintaining the structure through a wide collar and tailored cuffs. She paired the shirt with the matching trousers that mirror the same print, creating a head-to-toe coordinated silhouette, a trend widely seen in luxury ready-to-wear collections.

The fabric of the outfit appears smooth and lightweight, most likely silk satin, silk crepe, or premium viscose, materials often used in designer resort wear because they drape elegantly and feel breathable.

Taken from the Hermes ready-to-wear spring 2026 collection, her Ferronnerie Remix Classic Shirt is priced at INR 1,00,000, and Ferronnerie Remix Silk Pant is priced at INR 1,65,000.

See the pic here.

The trend factor Co-ord sets like this are increasingly popular in luxury vacation wardrobes because they blend comfort with styling. The bold palette also aligns with fashion’s continued embrace of statement monochromes, where a single colour dominates the look but is balanced with prints. The outfit reflects a style philosophy often associated with Nita Ambani, which is elevated simplicity. Instead of relying on heavy embellishments, her focus remains on quality fabrics, strong colours, and clean silhouettes.

Nita Ambani style She complemented her look with a sleek low bun, creating a clean and elegant profile. Her jewellery was minimal, allowing the bold colour and print of the outfit to stand out. Nita Ambani’s makeup leans towards a smooth natural glow, complemented with soft eyeliner and mascara for a gentle definition. The light pink blush added warmth, and a soft nude lip colour balances the vibrant outfit.