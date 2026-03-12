Decoding Nita Ambani’s Hermès Summer 2026-inspired vacation style
Nita Ambani was recently spotted styling the Hermes summer 2026 collection on her Hong Kong vacation with her family.
Nita Ambani was recently spotted vacationing in Hong Kong with her family. During an evening outing, Nita Ambani stepped out in a striking red ensemble that blends bold colour with relaxed sophistication. The look reflects a polished yet classic vacation aesthetic — perfect for a casual stroll while still maintaining her signature style.
Nita's printed red co-ord set
Nita Ambani chose a vibrant red co-ord set, consisting of a button-down shirt and matching trousers. The outfit features black abstract graphic prints scattered across the fabric, giving the monochrome palette a contemporary, artistic edge. The long-sleeved button-down shirt features a slightly loose fit, adding comfort while still maintaining the structure through a wide collar and tailored cuffs. She paired the shirt with the matching trousers that mirror the same print, creating a head-to-toe coordinated silhouette, a trend widely seen in luxury ready-to-wear collections.
The fabric of the outfit appears smooth and lightweight, most likely silk satin, silk crepe, or premium viscose, materials often used in designer resort wear because they drape elegantly and feel breathable.
Taken from the Hermes ready-to-wear spring 2026 collection, her Ferronnerie Remix Classic Shirt is priced at INR 1,00,000, and Ferronnerie Remix Silk Pant is priced at INR 1,65,000.
The trend factor
Co-ord sets like this are increasingly popular in luxury vacation wardrobes because they blend comfort with styling. The bold palette also aligns with fashion’s continued embrace of statement monochromes, where a single colour dominates the look but is balanced with prints. The outfit reflects a style philosophy often associated with Nita Ambani, which is elevated simplicity. Instead of relying on heavy embellishments, her focus remains on quality fabrics, strong colours, and clean silhouettes.
Nita Ambani style
She complemented her look with a sleek low bun, creating a clean and elegant profile. Her jewellery was minimal, allowing the bold colour and print of the outfit to stand out. Nita Ambani’s makeup leans towards a smooth natural glow, complemented with soft eyeliner and mascara for a gentle definition. The light pink blush added warmth, and a soft nude lip colour balances the vibrant outfit.
Nita Ambani Hong Kong vacation
On March 8, 2026, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary, marking over four decades of marriage since they tied the knot on March 8, 1985. Post their anniversary celebration, the family headed to Hong Kong for a vacation, where they spotted chilling out on the streets and enjoying their time together.
