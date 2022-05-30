Deepika Padukone arrives back from Cannes 2022 in 76k chic oversized pantsuit, fan says 'Welcome back': Pics, video

Actor Deepika Padukone arrived back in India today after spending more than a week in the French Riviera and wooing the world with her sartorial statements. Deepika attended the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival as a part of the prestigious jury. The Gehraiyaan actor also wore several head-turning ensembles there and nailed red-carpet fashion. So, it didn't surprise us when she served an on-point airport look upon her arrival back home. She slipped into a pistachio-coloured pantsuit set styled with minimal accessories, mixing street style fashion and formal styling. Don't forget to take style notes from the star.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Deepika arrived back in Mumbai dressed in a chic and playful oversized pantsuit set. A paparazzi account even shared a video of Deepika on Instagram, and her fans filled the comments section praising the star. One user even wrote, "Welcome back Deepika." Another commented, "She came she rule and she conquered proud of her." (Also Read: Deepika Padukone looks heavenly in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory saree and bustier blouse on the last day of Cannes 2022)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika's ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Gauge 81. Coming to the design details of Deepika's attire, it comes in a pistachio shade and an oversized fitting. It ticked all the boxes in the street style fashion department. You can either wear it for your casual dates with friends or attending an office bash.

Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai after attending Cannes Film Festival. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika's blazer features shoulder pads, two buttons on the front, a back slit, long sleeves folded on the cuffs and patch pockets. She teamed it with a plunging neck white bodysuit and low-waisted wide-legged trousers. The pants come with a comfortable fitting, single pleats on the front and back, belt loops, and an ankle-grazing hem length.

Deepika Padukone in a chic oversized pantsuit set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The blazer and pants set are available on the Gauge 81 website. It is called the Ratari Oversized Blazer and Desa Wide-Legged Trousers. The blazer will cost you ₹45,892 (550 Euros), and the pants are worth ₹30,873 (370 Euros). The set comes at ₹76,765.

The oversized blazer Deepika wore at the airport. (gauge81.com)

The pants Deepika wore at the airport. (gauge81.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika styled the pistachio-coloured ensemble with white lace-up sneakers, a metallic bracelet, a watch, a tan Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, chunky sunglasses, and open centre-parted tresses. In the end, Deepika chose nude lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks to round it all off.

What do you think of Deepika's airport look?