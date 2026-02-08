Deepika Padukone fans sent into meltdown over new pics of her looking stunning in black jacket and skirt at Dubai event
Deepika Padukone is back and more radiant than ever. See photos of her latest look from Dubai; she wore a custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble with Cartier diamonds.
Deepika Padukone has once again proven why she remains the ultimate fashion chameleon. On February 7, the actor took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking images of her all-black look from a high-profile Cartier gala in Dubai, sparking an immediate social media 'meltdown' among her millions of followers. Also read | Deepika Padukone aces the layering game in white tee, lace dress and denims; her simple glam steals the show
Dressed in a custom creation by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, Deepika Padukone looked every bit the celestial queen in a structured black ensemble that merged futuristic tailoring with timeless elegance.
Deepika Padukone chose a stunning silhouette
The outfit – a sharply tailored black jacket paired with a sleek, floor-length skirt – was a reimagined version of the designer's ‘Starfall’ silhouette. First debuted as part of Gaurav Gupta’s The Divine Androgyne Spring Summer ‘26 collection in Paris, the look was customised specifically for Deepika.
In his February 8 Instagram post, Gaurav shared the intricate details behind the look: “Deepika Padukone in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture for the Cartier Gala in Dubai. A structured black ensemble reimagined from the ‘Starfall’ silhouette, first presented as part of The Divine Androgyne Spring Summer ‘26 couture collection in Paris. Engineered tailoring meets the house’s signature metal-burst embroidery featuring deconstructed watch parts, intricately hand-applied across the jacket and skirt. The sculptural precision of the shoulders and the fluid movement of the skirt created a powerful, polished presence that dominated the gala.”
The Cartier connection
As a global brand ambassador for Cartier, Deepika elevated the look with extravagant high jewellery. She sported a massive diamond-encrusted necklace and matching studs, ensuring the whimsical theme of her clothing matched perfectly with the shine of the Cartier gems.
Internet in overdrive
Within minutes of the post, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section of Deepika's post. Socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla and actor Neha Dhupia led the charge, dropping fire emojis. The designer, Gaurav Gupta, himself commented, "A moment..." fans left comments like 'Goddess', 'gorgeous' and 'stunning'.
The Dubai event marked one of Deepika's most significant international appearances this year, following a brief hiatus after welcoming her daughter, Dua, in late 2024.
