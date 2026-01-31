Deepika Padukone aces the layering game in white tee, lace dress and denims; her simple glam steals the show
Deepika Padukone showcased a relaxed yet chic outfit in Mumbai, featuring a classic white tee layered over a lace dress, paired with light blue denim jeans.
Deepika Padukone's undeniable taste for glamour and impeccable sartorial prowess have rightly made her a fashion icon. The actor knows how to dress luxuriously, as she also dresses down in laidback yet chic ensembles for off-duty outings.
What did Deepika Padukone wear?
On a date night in Mumbai on January 30, Deepika Padukone embraced understated elegance in a simple yet elevated outfit. She took the simple combination of a classic white tee and light blue denim jeans and gave it a stylish twist. Let's check out the details of her OOTD:
On January 30, paparazzi pages shared videos of Deepika Padukone arriving at a restaurant in Mumbai. For the occasion, the Piku actor wore a white tee layered over a lace dress and light blue denim jeans. Several versions of this layering style have been shared on social media, and Deepika gave it her own elevated, luxurious twist.
The styling
The white tee features a crew neck, half-length sleeves with folded cuffs, and a baggy silhouette, offering a relaxed aesthetic to Deepika's OOTD. She wore the T-shirt on top of a white silk-satin lace dress featuring an asymmetric hem, side slits, and embroidered lace borders.
Deepika completed the look with a pair of light blue denim jeans featuring a straight-leg, relaxed silhouette and above-the-ankle, folded cuffs. To accessorise the outfit, the actor opted for nude peep-toe stilettos, a luxurious vintage watch, rings, and dainty earrings.
She opted for minimal glam to round off the look, which included feathered brows, a rosy pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, a generous coat of mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base. Lastly, centre-parted, loose tresses styled with soft waves gave the ensemble a finishing touch.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More
