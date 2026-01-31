Deepika Padukone aces the layering game in white tee, lace dress and denims; her simple glam steals the show

Deepika Padukone's undeniable taste for glamour and impeccable sartorial prowess have rightly made her a fashion icon. The actor knows how to dress luxuriously, as she also dresses down in laidback yet chic ensembles for off-duty outings. Deepika Padukone clicked during an outing in Mumbai.

What did Deepika Padukone wear? On a date night in Mumbai on January 30, Deepika Padukone embraced understated elegance in a simple yet elevated outfit. She took the simple combination of a classic white tee and light blue denim jeans and gave it a stylish twist. Let's check out the details of her OOTD:

On January 30, paparazzi pages shared videos of Deepika Padukone arriving at a restaurant in Mumbai. For the occasion, the Piku actor wore a white tee layered over a lace dress and light blue denim jeans. Several versions of this layering style have been shared on social media, and Deepika gave it her own elevated, luxurious twist.