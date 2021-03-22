IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Deepika Padukone in 90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets
Deepika Padukone in an all-green outfit(Instagram/deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone in an all-green outfit(Instagram/deepikapadukone)
fashion

Deepika Padukone in 90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets

  • Deepika Padukone posted an image of herself wearing a gorgeous green outfit and made her fans crave for Alphonso mangoes with her caption on Instagram. Seen yet?
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:41 AM IST

You give her a saree, a lehenga, bell-bottom pants, an Over The Top red carpet gown or even a leather outfit, there is nothing that Deepika Padukone does not look chic in. The actor who actually has a drool-worthy wardrobe is lately showing us how she slays in leather. She recently shared an image of herself on social media dressed in an all-green ensemble along with a hilarious caption.

The post that we are talking about had the actor dressed in a sage green crop top. The wrap-around top had a bodycon feel to it and featured an overlapping detail in the front and back. It was adorned with a tie detail in the back, that added some character to the look. Deepika teamed the cropped cardigan with a pair of green leather wide-legged pants. That was not all.

Maintaining the green tone of the outfit, she even chose matching footwear and was seen wearing a pair of green and white chunky sneakers. For her accessories, the actor opted for a simple pair of gold hoop earrings and went with her subtle signature glam look. Deepika's makeup included minimal smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks teamed with a nude lip and lots of highlighter. The actor shared the image on Instagram and reminded us of Alphonso mangoes in the caption. It read, "Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes... OR am I...!By the way...How much mango is too much mango? (sic)."

Coming back to Deepika's attire, her crop cardigan is by the couture brand Jacquemus and the same top but in a different colour will cost you 19,573 (USD 270). Her leather pants are from the shelves of the brand Dodo Bar Or and are worth 71,552 (USD 978). The total cost of her outfit is 91,125.

The crop cardigan is worth ₹19,573(jacquemus.com)
The crop cardigan is worth ₹19,573(jacquemus.com)
Deepika's pants are worth ₹71,552(dodobaror.com)
Deepika's pants are worth ₹71,552(dodobaror.com)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her film 83 in which she will be seen opposite her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. She is also shooting for Shakun Batra's film at the moment. The yet-to-be-titled film also features Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepika padukone alphonso mango fashion + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Deepika Padukone in an all-green outfit(Instagram/deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone in an all-green outfit(Instagram/deepikapadukone)
fashion

Deepika Padukone in 90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • Deepika Padukone posted an image of herself wearing a gorgeous green outfit and made her fans crave for Alphonso mangoes with her caption on Instagram. Seen yet?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bollywood actor turns a chic showstopper for Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva at Lakme Absolute Grand Finale of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Bollywood actor turns a chic showstopper for Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva at Lakme Absolute Grand Finale of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Day 5: Gender fluidity and nonconformist minimalism rule

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:45 PM IST
FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week came to a thrilling end as it unified Indian fashion  FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut  Pearl Academy students from fashion design, fashion styling, and makeup showcased their collection at the first ever phygital edition of Fashion Design Council of India x Lakme Fashion Week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with jibe at 'ripped jeans'(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with jibe at 'ripped jeans'(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
fashion

Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with 'ripped jeans' sarcasm

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Tahira Kashyap takes a jibe at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s 'ripped jeans' remark with her sizzling ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look and the Internet is on fire
READ FULL STORY
Close
The phygital edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week attempts to break the rigid cocoons of gender stereotypes. As part of FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut, a panoply of bright students will be showcasing their eponymous line especially crafted to soften the dated gender rules. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
The phygital edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week attempts to break the rigid cocoons of gender stereotypes. As part of FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut, a panoply of bright students will be showcasing their eponymous line especially crafted to soften the dated gender rules. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Blurring gender identities

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Led by FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut, students this evening will break constructs built by the society
READ FULL STORY
Close
LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga(Instagram/hina.bliss/realhinakhan)
LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga(Instagram/hina.bliss/realhinakhan)
fashion

LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • Hina Khan adds to the dazzling sartorial affair at Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in a bling pastel lehenga from 'dream designer' Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection and we can’t take our eyes off her | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora wearing crop top worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47k(Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora wearing crop top worth 47k(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Malaika Arora pairs jeans with 47k crop top, shows how to elevate casual look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • For a recent night out with son, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora opted to wear a pair of casual jeans and make it evening appropriate by teaming it with a delicate crop top and statement jewellery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bollywood showstopper Kiara Advani in a shine on creation by Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Bollywood showstopper Kiara Advani in a shine on creation by Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Maximalism’s rip roaring redux

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Ace couturier Manish Malhotra presented by Nexa closed the Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week with his characteristic profusion of opulent pieces, which came to life thanks to his atelier’s sumptuously executed embroidery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models showcase pieces from Samant Chauhan's latest collection.(Instagram)
Models showcase pieces from Samant Chauhan's latest collection.(Instagram)
fashion

LFW 2021: All about celebrating life, Samant Chauhan about his latest collection

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:42 PM IST
The collection, titled 'New Born', which the Delhi-based couturier presented at the 'phygital' edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, offers a fresh perspective on life which had come to a grinding halt last year in the wake of the health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The designer most recently shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan actor dressed as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models wearing pieces from Suneet Varma's newest collection.(Instagram)
Models wearing pieces from Suneet Varma's newest collection.(Instagram)
fashion

LFW 2021: Suneet Varma's new range symbolises importance of staying mentally fit

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Suneet Varma presented his women's wear collection on Friday at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Summer dresses are the new IT thing and a lot of divas are being spotted in them. From spaghetti straps to minis and midi dresses, it's time to get your easy breezy dresses out and style them up just like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh.(Varinder Chawla)
Summer dresses are the new IT thing and a lot of divas are being spotted in them. From spaghetti straps to minis and midi dresses, it's time to get your easy breezy dresses out and style them up just like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh.(Varinder Chawla)
lifestyle

Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet show how to style summer dresses, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Summers are here and it is time to get those easy-breezy dresses out. Take cues from Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh to get on trend with the summer outfits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )
fashion

Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in 2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:12 PM IST
  • Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy recently shared snippets from a photo shoot with her fans. The stunner wore a velvet co-ord monochrome set that was the perfect mix of boardroom aesthetic with a touch of chic vibe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty looks like Belle in new video(Instagram/ theshilpashetty and Google)
Shilpa Shetty looks like Belle in new video(Instagram/ theshilpashetty and Google)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty in breezy yellow dress channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Belle from Beauty And The Beast or Shilpa Shetty? The actor twirling in chic yellow summer dress reminds us of the Disney character. What do you think?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani flaunts two new stunning looks (Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)
Kiara Advani flaunts two new stunning looks (Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)
fashion

Kiara Advani looks like magic as she flaunts two new looks by Manish Malhotra

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • Manish Malhotra recently shared a glimpse from Kiara Advani's fitting session in which the actor can be seen flaunting two stunning looks. We are speechless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta having a gala time in Mussoorie(Instagram/ neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta having a gala time in Mussoorie(Instagram/ neena_gupta)
fashion

Neena Gupta keeps her holiday look casual in hoodie and classic denim shorts

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta is currently holidaying in Mussoorie and rocking a comfy-casual look. The fashionista is enjoying her time in the hill station and making us want to pack and go for a holiday as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP