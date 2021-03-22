Deepika Padukone in ₹90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets
- Deepika Padukone posted an image of herself wearing a gorgeous green outfit and made her fans crave for Alphonso mangoes with her caption on Instagram. Seen yet?
You give her a saree, a lehenga, bell-bottom pants, an Over The Top red carpet gown or even a leather outfit, there is nothing that Deepika Padukone does not look chic in. The actor who actually has a drool-worthy wardrobe is lately showing us how she slays in leather. She recently shared an image of herself on social media dressed in an all-green ensemble along with a hilarious caption.
The post that we are talking about had the actor dressed in a sage green crop top. The wrap-around top had a bodycon feel to it and featured an overlapping detail in the front and back. It was adorned with a tie detail in the back, that added some character to the look. Deepika teamed the cropped cardigan with a pair of green leather wide-legged pants. That was not all.
Maintaining the green tone of the outfit, she even chose matching footwear and was seen wearing a pair of green and white chunky sneakers. For her accessories, the actor opted for a simple pair of gold hoop earrings and went with her subtle signature glam look. Deepika's makeup included minimal smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks teamed with a nude lip and lots of highlighter. The actor shared the image on Instagram and reminded us of Alphonso mangoes in the caption. It read, "Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes... OR am I...!By the way...How much mango is too much mango? (sic)."
Coming back to Deepika's attire, her crop cardigan is by the couture brand Jacquemus and the same top but in a different colour will cost you ₹19,573 (USD 270). Her leather pants are from the shelves of the brand Dodo Bar Or and are worth ₹71,552 (USD 978). The total cost of her outfit is ₹91,125.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her film 83 in which she will be seen opposite her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. She is also shooting for Shakun Batra's film at the moment. The yet-to-be-titled film also features Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi.
