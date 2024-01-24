Deepika Padukone radiates effortless style in trendy white pullover and denim pants at Fighter promotions. Pics, videos

Deepika Padukone along with her co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor attended the promotional event of her upcoming film Fighter in Mumbai on Tuesday. Deepika is not only adored for her incredible acting skills, but she also reigns supreme when it comes to style and fashion. Whether it's a sartorial saree or a chic jumpsuit, the diva can pull off any look to perfection. Deepika may not be very active on social media, but whenever she uploads her snaps, she makes sure that it goes viral like wildfire. We all know about Deepika's love for denim and her latest look is no exception as the gorgeous actress flaunts her effortless style in a chic sweater and denim pants. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Deepika Padukone's Birthday: 5 most stylish winter looks of the diva to inspire your wardrobe ) Deepika Padukone dazzles in white pullover and denim pants at Fighter promotions(Instagram)

Deepika Padukone stuns in stylish pullover and denim pants

On Tuesday, Deepika gave her fans a sweet surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures. Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 1M likes and several comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her look. In the post, Deepika can be seen putting on winter fashion essentials including a stylish pullover and denim pants. Her cosy white pullover features a graphic waffle knit spun from a sumptuous blend of wool, cotton and cashmere and an elegant crew neckline finished with exaggerated golden ribbed hems for a discreetly elevated look. She teamed it with a pair of blue, loose-fitting mom jeans to perfectly complete her look.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of gold statement hoop earrings, gold stacked rings adorning her fingers and a chic bracelet. She completed her stunning look with a pair of black high heels. With the help of make-up artist Anil C, Deepika got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-covered lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, Deepika styled her golden-highlighted, long, lush locks into soft curls, leaving them open at the sides and gorgeously cascading down her shoulders for an effortless blow-dried look.