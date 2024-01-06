Deepika Padukone's Birthday: 5 most stylish winter looks of the diva to inspire your wardrobe

Deepika Padukone, the queen of Bollywood, is celebrating her 38th birthday on January 5. Whether it comes to acting or fashion, the stylish diva tops the charts. A beacon of style, the Pathaan actress consistently showcases her fashion finesse on national and global stages. Be it the Oscars, Paris Fashion Week, Cannes or the Met Gala, Deepika continues to establish herself as the ultimate style icon. From commanding pantsuits to casual tees and denim, her style mantra revolves around simplicity with a personal touch that transforms any look into a glamorous affair. Deepika Padukone's Birthday: 5 top winter looks of the diva for stylish makeover(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

With the winter season in full swing, Deepika's birthday provides the perfect opportunity to take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of the actress' most stylish cold weather looks that are sure to inspire your wardrobe. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others: Divas who ditched gowns for sarees at Umang )

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Deepika Padukone's Best Winter Looks

1. Style up your ensemble with a chic denim jacket

Deepika loves denim and if you don't believe us, head over to her Insta-diaries filled with denims from jeans look to lovely dresses. In winter, denim jackets are a must have as they are a versatile piece of fashion that instantly elevates your look and adds a chic vibe. Deepika transformed her basic black midi dress into a stylish ensemble by teaming it with a chic light blue denim jacket and a simple beige belt. With an LV handbag and a pair of strappy black heels, the diva looks runway ready. In another denim-inspired look, Deepika effortlessly demonstrates the art of rocking double denim, combining a denim jacket with jeans, complemented by a white tank top for an effortlessly stylish ensemble. Fashionistas take note!

2. All-white co-ord set

Who doesn't look good in white? Well, if you are looking for a safe yet fashionable option, then Deepika's all-white lounge set is the ideal inspiration. Pick an oversized white hoody for a cozy and comfortable touch and team it with a well-fitted matching pair of trousers. Now channel your inner fashionista and grab the darkest lipstick from your vanity. With white sneakers, quirky earrings, a low ponytail and glam make-up, you are ready to take on the winter with style and glamour, yet still feeling warm and cosy from inside.

3. Daring black, leather and lace

Get ready to experiment with leather and lace this winter as the queen is here to give some stunning fashion lessons. Deepika's all-black look perfectly blended different textures and styles to create a look that still tops the fashion critics' charts. The diva wore a leather Louis Vuitton mini dress featuring a short neckline, full sleeves, oversized gold buttons on the side adding to the chic vibe and pockets on both the sides. To further enhance her look, the actress accessorised with black floral netted stockings, thigh-high leather boots and a black LV bag. She completed her breathtaking look with caramel highlighted messy wavy hair left open in the side part, smoky eye make-up and nude lipstick.

4. Latte-inspired fashion palette

Deepika Padukone reigns supreme when it comes to slaying popular trends. Whether it's Barbiecore or denim-on-denim, the stylish diva can do it all. This season, spice up your wardrobe by taking inspiration from Deepika's latte-fashion-inspired look that perfectly blends different shades of brown. Her elegant yet stylish look features a floral print full sleeves shirt, which she paired with a beige jacket featuring a double collar, side pockets, a loose fit and a mini hemline. The addition of thigh-high brown leather boots and a statement gold chain necklace perfectly rounded off her look. With minimal make-up and a messy hairdo, she looked just like a wow.

5. Oversized sweaters for a snug and stylish respite

When it comes to winter fashion, sweaters are a staple. With their soft touch, cosy feel and comfortable fabric, they are perfect for any occasion. However, styling these fashion pieces is not easy but fear not, Deepika is here to show you how to slay a cold weather sweater look. The actress wore an oversized pastel blue sweater that features baggy balloon sleeves, a round neckline and a loose fit. You can wear it with a pair of jeans, a skirt or trousers. The best thing about jumpers is that they come in a wide range of colours and styles so you can pick one to suit your taste and occasion. With a dewy make-up, diamond earrings and a messy bun like Deepika, you can complete your stylish winter look.