Deepika Padukone slays in a black bodycon maternity dress at Kalki 2898 AD event. Guess how much it costs?

Deepika Padukone is busy being the talk of the town. The actor attended the pre-release event of her upcoming film on Wednesday and sent the internet into a meltdown with her fresh baby bump pictures. Deepika is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming release – Kalki 2898 AD. The epic dystopian historical action-drama film, directed by Nag Ashwin, features a star-studded cast including Deepika, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam. The pre-release event of the film took place in Mumbai today, and Deepika walked into the event, not without giving us fresh maternity fashion goals. Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh in February this year.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla, Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Deepika graced the event in a sleek black bodycon dress that showed off her baby bump in style. The actor is pregnant with husband Ranveer Singh – the couple announced their pregnancy in February this year. Coming back to Deepika's maternity pick for the midweek – Deepika kept it minimal and chic with the slim fit dress with wide length and featuring wide straps at the front. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Loewe as she decked up in the bodycon dress. Deepika's dress also featured a silver pebble embellishment at the neckline. Take a look at the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone's dress costs...

The Anagram Pebble dress in cotton is priced at a whopping ₹114,000 on the official website of Loewe.

The black bodycon dress is priced at ₹114,000 on Loewe's official website.(https://www.loewe.com/)

Deepika's pictures were, in no time, showered with a whole lot of love from her Instagram family. Reacting to the pictures, Jacqueliene Fernandez commented, "So beautiful," and added multiple red heart emoticons. Designer Masaba Gupta reacted with multiple red heart emoticons, while Shibani Akhtar wrote, "Stunning," and added a fire emoticon.

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in 2018 – the couple fell in love on the sets of the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy with a super adorable picture featuring baby shoes, clothes, balloons and hearts on Instagram on February 29.