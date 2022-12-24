Deepika Padukone wins airport fashion in sweatshirt, joggers. All pics, video

Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport looks. The actor is currently basking in the success of her recently-released song Besharam Rang. The music video, also starring Shah Rukh Khan, is from the upcoming film Pathaan, slated to hit the theatres on January 25. Deepika will be seen opposite to SRK in the film, who is slated to make his comeback to the big screen after a gap of four years, with this film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller film, also stars John Abraham. Deepika flew back to the city in style a day back. The actor was photographed flying back to Mumbai in style as she walked out of the airport. Patiently posing for the paparazzi outside, Deepika also gave us fresh airport fashion goals to slay.

Deepika is loved for her sartorial sense of fashion. The actor keeps it minimal, chic and stylish with her airport looks at all times. Be it an all denim-on-denim look, or her fashion statements in black leather trousers or keeping it casual in a sweatshirt, Deepika likes to fly in style and comfort. Last night was no different. The actor decked up in a grey co-ord set as she walked out of Mumbai international airport. Deepika, for the Friday flight, chose a grey sweatshirt and a pair of joggers to keep it comfortable throughout the flight. Deepika decked up in a grey hoodie with full sleeves. She teamed it with a pair of matching joggers with blue patterns at the ankles. Deepika further accessorised her look for the day in statement tinted shades and white sneakers as she carried a black leather sling bag on her one shoulder. Take a look at her pictures here:

Deepika photographed outside Mumbai airport. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika walked out in style as she posed for the photographers outside the airport. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun and decked up in minimal makeup look to complement her ensemble. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, the actor looked ravishing as ever as she gave airport fashion police a run for money.