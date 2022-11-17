Deepika Padukone gives a twist to tulle gown, looks like a modern-day goddess

Deepika Padukone’s fashion diaries are droolworthy. The actor is a fashion goal in herself and we are simply in awe of her sartorial sense of fashion. From casual ensembles to her red carpet looks, to acing award functions in oversized shirts and denims, Deepika is known for breaking stereotypes when it comes to fashion. Deepika's red-carpet looks are a perfect blend of droolworthy and envy-inducing. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. With a bit of her personalised sass and style, Deepika can make any attire look good on her.

Deepika, a day back, attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2022, and graced the red carpet. For the awards ceremony, the actor picked up a stunning white ensemble and looked like a goddess. Deepika gave a twist to a regular tulle white gown and made it look perfect. The actor decked up in a white gown, with cotton white shirt features, featuring collars, a plunging neckline and folded sleeves. The dress came with a black belt detail at the waist, and then further cascaded into pleated tulle details with tier features. Deepika looked ever stunning in the ensemble and made everyone swoon.

Deepika posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika chanced upon Kartik Aaryan at the red carpet and posed for pictures together. Here's a small glimpse of the actors exchanging a conversation and smiling with all their hearts for the cameras.

Deepika further accessorised her look for the day with sleek diamond danglers, and multiple diamond rings. The actor wore her tresses into braided details with a side part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Deepika aced the look. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.