Demi Moore’s Actor Awards pic sparks concern, fans compare it to her Oscars 2025 look: 'What a difference a year makes'

Attending the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, the veteran actor became the centre of a global discussion after videos and photos surfaced of her significantly thinner physique. While Demi Moore has always maintained a slender frame, the 'drastic' change in her appearance over the last year has ignited a firestorm of over-analysis across Reddit, Instagram, and X.

Demi Moore has long been celebrated as a beacon of ageless Hollywood glamour, even being crowned the world’s most beautiful woman in April 2025. However, her latest red carpet appearance has shifted the conversation from admiration to concern. Also read | 'World's most beautiful woman' turns 63: Demi Moore's beauty secrets for glowing skin are all about ‘less is more’

A 'jarring' transformation The discussion began on the subreddit r/popculturechat, where fans juxtaposed images of Demi from the 2025 Oscars with her recent red carpet walk. The side-by-side comparison left many Redditors stunned. "I didn’t realise just how different she looks until someone posted her from the Oscars last year side-by-side. It makes my heart hurt," one person commented.

The sentiment was echoed by hundreds of others who found the timeline of the transformation startling. "What??? This was only a year ago," one person replied, while another added, “She looked so, so good last year.”

The look under the microscope Many pointed to Demi’s styling as a factor that exacerbated the public's worry. Her ensemble consisted of a black, floor-length halter gown with a massive, voluminous white tulle and lace attachment at the back, which many felt created a harsh contrast against her frame, and a slick, tight centre-parted bun that pulled the skin taut, making her facial features appear more angular and prominent.

"There are flattering ways to dress a person of this body type, and this is the opposite of that," one person argued, adding, “More coverage, maybe something light and flowy, would do wonders.”