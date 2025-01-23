Designer Lynn Ban from Netflix series Bling Empire New York dies at 51, Rihanna pays tribute

Lynn Ban, the jewellery designer and star of the Netflix show Bling Empire: New York, who suffered brain and head injuries in a skiing accident just before Christmas, died on Monday. She was 51. Her son, Sebastian, took to his mother’s Instagram on Wednesday to share that she had died following a skiing accident and emergency brain surgery in late December. Also read | Netflix Toy Boy star dies at 37; was battling with ‘serious illness’ Lynn Ban, who was born in Singapore, had a private jewellery label called Lynn Ban Jewelry that catered to a host of celebrities, including Rihanna and Beyonce. (Instagram/ Lynn Ban)

Son's post on Lynn's death

Lynn Ban, who was born in Singapore, had a private jewellery label called Lynn Ban Jewelry that catered to a host of celebrities, including Rihanna and Beyonce. On Wednesday, the late designer's son shared pictures of himself with Lynn over the years and wrote in his long caption on Instagram, "To my mum's followers, my mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news with people who supported her."

He added, "Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know."

Further speaking about his late mother, he wrote, “She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and end in something she always told me: 'I love you more than life itself' mum.”

Tributes pour in

Singer Rihanna is among those paying tributes to Lynn. She commented on Sebastian's post for his mother, writing, "2025 is rocking me at this point! This is too much!!! Lynn you will always be our fairy godmother! Love you forever and always! Can’t believe I’m writing this in a comment section right now! Thank you for all the joy you brought to us!" A comment also read, "Dear Sebastian, your mother was a true star. I’m so sorry." Someone also commented, “I am so sorry to hear this. This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending so much love.”

Lynn Ban had informed fans about her accident in the city of Aspen in Colorado while she was on vacation with her family on December 30. It was accompanied by a photo of the designer with a partially shaved head and an incision from the emergency craniotomy she underwent on Christmas Eve. In her Instagram post, the jewellery designer revealed that she was on vacation in Aspen with family when she suffered an accident at the top of the mountain. She was wearing a helmet but still sought out the ski patrol to get checked for a possible concussion.