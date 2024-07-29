Designer Tarun Tahiliani responds to backlash against Team India’s Olympics uniforms: 'It is not a couture show’

The Paris Olympics 2024, which began on July 26 and will run until August 11, is showcasing the world's best athletes in the ultimate fashion capital. The opening ceremony saw participants from across the globe donning outfits that reflected their countries' unique styles and cultures. However, Team India's outfits, designed by celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, have not got the warmest reception. Tarun Tahiliani is defending Team India's outfits for the Paris Olympics 2024 after facing significant backlash.(Instagram)

While athletes from other nations dazzled in vibrant, fashionable ensembles, Team India's attire has been met with criticism. The outfits, which include basic kurta sets and sarees adorned with digital prints and tricolour patterns, have been described as lacklustre compared to the high-fashion standards set by other countries. Netizens have been vocal about their disappointment, with many feeling that the outfits missed an opportunity to make a bold statement on the global stage. (Also read: Paris 2024 Olympics: Win a medal and take home a piece of the Eiffel Tower’s iconic ironwork)

Tarun Tahiliani responds to backlash

In response to the criticism, Tarun Tahiliani defended his design choices, stating that his team adhered to the International Olympic Committee's guidelines while creating the outfits. Speaking with NDTV, he acknowledged that there were last-minute changes but remained firm in his support for the design. "This is what we Indians wear, and this is not meant to be a couture show," he explained. Tahiliani emphasised that the intention was to reflect the colours of the Indian tricolour, making it recognisable from a distance. He accepted that opinions on the design may vary but stood by the final result.

He also defended his design, stating that while zardozi vests might have been easier, they weren't suitable for the occasion. He explained that the team had only three weeks to prepare 300 uniforms, making handloom impractical. He added that despite the digital prints, efforts were made to include traditional elements, such as brocade shoes from Banaras.

Team India’s Olympic outfits criticised

Tarun Tahiliani, in collaboration with Tasva, designed the outfits for Team India at the Paris Olympics 2024. The brand's statement highlighted the attire as a fusion of tradition and modernity, inspired by the Indian tricolour flag. However, the design has sparked significant backlash online.

Many netizens have expressed their dissatisfaction, criticising the outfits as disappointing and lacking in sophistication. One user remarked, "There was an opportunity for you to shine. Instead, you delivered something tacky and cheap-looking, failing to reflect India's richness. Very disappointing." Another comment read, "I've seen better sarees on Mumbai streets for Rs. 200 than these ceremonial uniforms. Cheap polyester, Ikat prints, and tricolours are thrown together with no imagination. Did you outsource it to an intern or come up with it at the last minute? Such a disgrace to India's rich weaving culture and history."