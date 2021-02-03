IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Designing success: Diane von Furstenberg's A-Z book of advice
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
fashion

Designing success: Diane von Furstenberg's A-Z book of advice

The Belgian-born designer, often referred to as DVF, chaired the Council of Fashion Designers of America from 2006 to 2019. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, whose honorees changed the course of history, in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Diane von Furstenberg was working on a new book, "Own It: The Secret to Life," when the pandemic began. Suddenly, the fashion designer's words of wisdom and advice, due to be published in March, seemed more urgent.

"It's a very difficult time, but that's why, since you have no choice, you just have to own it," said von Furstenberg, 74, who founded her New York City-based eponymous brand in 1972. "If you own it, then you deal with it. Whether you like it or not, you just have to accept it and do the best you can with it."

The Belgian-born designer, often referred to as DVF, chaired the Council of Fashion Designers of America from 2006 to 2019. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, whose honorees changed the course of history, in 2019. In her book, von Furstenberg takes readers on an A to Z journey of advice.

"Let's take 'C' - the words are character, clarity, compassion, ceremony, creativity coherence, courage, commitment, confidence," she said.

"Character is the one and only thing we have total control of - we can lose our health, wealth, beauty, family or freedom, but we never lose our character. Our character is our strength, the house inside ourselves."

Von Furstenberg talked to Reuters about her secrets to success as well as what future fashions may look like. Edited excerpts are below.

Q. What have you learned in this pandemic?

A. It made me realize more and more to be myself and to own it and be in charge and to be who you are. As far as the business was concerned, I was very swift. I moved very fast. I realized our business, the fashion business and the fashion system and mode, which really, I'd been saying that for a long time was very outdated, it wasn't at the pace of everything else. And so I really moved on that. I went more digital than ever. We had been going into the virtual world and we had to accelerate that enormously.

Q. In your book, you talk about turning vulnerabilities into strengths. Do you have any advice on applying that in this pandemic?

A. The minute you own your vulnerabilities, your imperfections, they become an asset. It applies for everything, and to everyone, even children.

It's a question of being aware and saying this is what's happening and I have to make the best of it. It's just a question of knowing the only thing you have control of is yourself.

Q. What did you learn from your first job?

A. I worked for a photographers' agent, and I learned the side of the business of fashion that is in images - photographers and models and shooting and magazines. I knew nothing at first, and then I just learned everything. I discovered the world of fashion.

Q. What do you think work attire is going to look like after the pandemic is over?

A. That's the mystery of fashion. You always think fashion is decided by designers, but it's decided by the street, the needs, the people. We're designing right now for it. I think people will care more about quality. This time was very useful to go back to the core of what DVF is about - using our bank of colors, our library of prints, silhouettes that seem easy but have all the details of old-fashioned dressmaking, reliable but beautiful clothes that bring you confidence.

Q. What job advice do you always give?

A. If you want your boss to notice you, be the first to come and the last to leave. That shows commitment.

Q. Do you have a new work habit in 2020?

A. I am in the country, so I go for a very, very long walk every day. Walking always inspires me. It's really been a year where we have the opportunity to think. I've had a great, full and colorful life. How do I use my voice, my experience and my knowledge to help other women lead a full and wonderful life?

Q. Where do you want to go when the world opens up again?

A. I have traveled so much in my life and will continue to do that, but what I have learned the most this year is how much I love to be home.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
A young Diane von Furstenberg.(Instagram)
fashion

Designing success: Diane von Furstenberg's A-Z book of advice

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:58 PM IST
The Belgian-born designer, often referred to as DVF, chaired the Council of Fashion Designers of America from 2006 to 2019. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, whose honorees changed the course of history, in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Family portraits before the show - model Lola Nicon in a look from Virginie Viard’s couture Spring 21 collection in the haute couture salons at 31 rue Cambon in Paris (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
Family portraits before the show - model Lola Nicon in a look from Virginie Viard’s couture Spring 21 collection in the haute couture salons at 31 rue Cambon in Paris (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

How to rock Spring 21 couture beauty looks

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The recently showcased haute couture collections nodded in favour of defined eyebrows and subtle contouring
READ FULL STORY
Close
An haute couture Spring 21 cape look by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)
An haute couture Spring 21 cape look by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)
fashion

It’s been a couture week of cascading capes 

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The recently concluded Paris Couture Week Spring 21 edition saw floor-length capes making their presence felt
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar at the airport matches his mask logo print with the monogram print on his jacket (Photo: Yogen Shah)
Karan Johar at the airport matches his mask logo print with the monogram print on his jacket (Photo: Yogen Shah)
fashion

Glam-leisure: Bollywood’s travel style

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:25 PM IST
As travel restrictions eased up over the last couple of months, a lot of our Bollywood stars were spotted at the airport in their glam-leisure best
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy(Instagram/sunnyleone)
Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy(Instagram/sunnyleone)
fashion

Sunny Leone’s snack time lounge wear makes work from home look quirky and comfy

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Want your work from home to look sugar, spice and everything nice? Wear your thoughts on your sleeves literally like Sunny Leone in a snack time night suit and chill in PJs on a weekday but not without style and elegance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe(Instagram/sakpataudi)
Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe(Instagram/sakpataudi)
fashion

Soha Ali Khan takes kaftan game a notch higher with neon colours, amps boho vibe

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan’s easy breesy kaftan in neon hues leaves fashionistas hooked and if you too want to add the lovely pop of colours to your closet, here are some fashion cues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winter layering at 97th edition of the bi-annual menswear trade show in Florence (Photo: Instagram/PittiUomo_official)
Winter layering at 97th edition of the bi-annual menswear trade show in Florence (Photo: Instagram/PittiUomo_official)
fashion

Lessons to borrow from Pitti street style

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:41 PM IST
With the bi-annual menswear trade event around the corner, here’s decoding the overarching winter style.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
Alia Bhatt in 7k track pants(Instagram/stylebyami)
fashion

Alia Bhatt teams 7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is the queen of athleisure. The actor has been serving some great airport looks that are a mix of chic and comfy. Her latest ensemble shows that the actor has championed this style of dressing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta shares her hair mask ingredients(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta shares her hair mask ingredients(Instagram/egupta)
fashion

Esha Gupta's secret behind long and lustrous hair is a four ingredient mask

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she maintains her long and lustrous hair and keeps them healthy. Her go-to hair mask requires only 4 ingredients and is a must try.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's white tiger dress is almost worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's white tiger dress is almost worth 2 lakh(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial picks and posing with her 'cub' Diana. For the picture, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress that is worth 2 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10k jumpsuit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma)
Kajol in 10k jumpsuit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma)
fashion

Kajol is a vision in 10k off-shoulder black jumpsuit at Tribhanga promotions

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:44 AM IST
  • For a recent promotional event of her latest release Tribhanga, Kajol donned a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit and taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan leather coat by Nanushka (Photo: Instagram)
Vegan leather coat by Nanushka (Photo: Instagram)
fashion

Hop on the vegan style bandwagon

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:43 PM IST
A growing number of brands are coming up with bags and accessories made of animal-free leather. It’s a conscious, compassionate choice, they say
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in black velvet outfit(Instagram/ saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in black velvet outfit(Instagram/ saraalikhan95)
fashion

Back to black: Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in velvet ethnic outfit, we love it

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:14 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan recently shared images of herself dressed in a stunning black velvet kurta and pants set. The fashionista has been serving some fabulous winter looks lately, are you taking notes?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor sets mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Birthday Harry Styles(Instagram/ harrystyles)
Happy Birthday Harry Styles(Instagram/ harrystyles)
fashion

Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor and singer, with his sartorial preferences, has broken a lot of stereotypes in the recent past and given a new cool twist to the 70s ensembles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP