Dhurandhar's Saumya Tandon steps out in bright, colorful dress as she smiles for paparazzi

Actor Saumya Tandon was recently seen in Mumbai and quickly caught everyone’s attention. Wearing a stylish summer outfit, she looked fresh, confident, and relaxed as she posed for the paparazzi. Videos of her smiling and chatting with photographers are now going viral, with fans loving her natural charm and grace. Saumya Tandon stuns in bright summer outfit during Mumbai outing(Instagram/Saumya Tandon)

Decoding Saumya Tandon’s look

For her outing, Saumya picked a bright and playful summer outfit that suited Mumbai’s sunny weather. She wore a sleeveless yellow top with a textured look and a cross neckline, giving it a modern and young feel. She paired it with a high-waisted skirt in pink and yellow shades, creating a bold and eye-catching colour-block style.

Keeping things comfortable yet stylish, she completed her outfit with neutral-toned block heel sandals. Saumya kept her accessories simple with a small tan sling bag and delicate earrings. Her makeup was light and natural, showing her glowing skin, and her softly curled hair framed her face nicely. Overall, her look was easy, breezy, and perfect for a casual day out in the city.

As soon as she noticed the paparazzi, Saumya greeted them with a warm smile and happily posed for pictures. Her calm and friendly attitude once again proved why she remains a favourite among fans.

Buzz around Dhurandhar

Apart from being spotted in public, Saumya Tandon has also been in the news for her role in the film Dhurandhar. She plays Ulfat, the wife of Akshaye Khanna’s character. Even though her role is small, many viewers and critics praised her performance. The positive response shows her strong acting skills and good choice of meaningful roles.

A year of reflection and growth

The past year has been very crucial for Saumya. A project she was working on was cancelled just before shooting, which made her feel upset and unsure. But this break helped her think, heal emotionally, and understand what she really wants in life.

In an interview with ETimes, Saumya has openly shared that slowing down helped her reconnect with herself and think about what matters most. Now, she wants to work in positive spaces, keep learning as an artist, and choose projects that truly excite her. From her confident presence and the success of Dhurandhar, it looks like Saumya Tandon is in a calm and happy phase of life, both personally and professionally.