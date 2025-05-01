Dia Mirza's airport look is the perfect inspo for breezy yet dressy look; take style notes for your next OOTD

Dia Mirza's airport fit is a comfortable yet well-put-together ensemble. Travel looks, especially the outfits for the journey, are usually laid-back. But this one is cohesive enough to pass as both a semi-formal and a casual outfit. If you are in a hurry for a casual catch-up or an informal meeting right after your flight, then this sleek look is a great inspiration. Dia Mirza wows in a neutral ensemble that's cozy and chic.(PC: Social News XYZ)

More about Dia Mirza's outfit

Dia Mirza wore a black tank top with a scoop neckline as the base, layered with a diagonal tie-dye striped black shirt. Following colour styling principles, she paired it with high-waisted, wide-legged white pants to complement the white tie-dye. Similarly, adhering to the rules of colour coordination to a T, she carried a black tote bag and wore black flats.

Dia Mirza wore a striped shirt from the label ArthMod, priced at Rs. 1,999. Her YSL sandals cost $730 (approximately Rs. 61,809), while her Stella McCartney leather tote is priced at $812 (around Rs. 69,442).

Styling notes to create similar look

Want to recreate a similar look that's steeped in colour coordination and evoke a breezy business vibe? Here are some style notes based on Dia Mirza's look:

The first basic rule of colour coordination is to select two base colours. In Dia Mirza's case, it's black and white. The styling game lies in picking pieces that express these colours in a cohesive way. The striped tie-dye shirt was the pièce de résistance of her outfit, which reminded how the base colours are closely intertwined, just like her striped outerwear shirt. Make sure to have both the colours in one piece, it can be your base or outerwear piece.

How does Dia Mirza's ensemble appear both casual and semi-formal? The silhouette and clean lines do that. The high-waisted pants are structured enough to balance the playfulness of the tie-dye shirt.

Paint the accessories in the same colour palette, potentially using the leading, dominant colour. Despite black and white being closely tied together in the outfit, black undoubtedly leads in Dia Mirza's OOTD, making it more logical to carry black accessories, from the bag to the shoes.

