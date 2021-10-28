Disha Patani and beaches – A match made in fashion heaven

Disha Patani’s sense of fashion always manages to steal our hearts. Be it a casual Western outfit or a traditional attire with a twist of personalised sass, the actor keeps setting standards of fashion higher for us with every post that she makes on her social media profiles.

On Wednesday, the actor shared yet another stunning shot of herself from her trip to the beach and we don’t know who to look at – the picturesque backdrop or her stunning beach attire. With the picture, Disha gave us a sneak peek of her gorgeous beach body and again it is setting goals for us.

Disha recently took off for her vacation to the beach – she did not disclose the name of the place as of yet. For her date out with the sun and the sea, she chose to go all white in a bikini and pose in the waters like a diva.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani is a work of art in a laced-red corset top

A glimpse of her beach vacay made its way on her Instagram profile and since then, we have been drooling. In the picture, Disha can be seen lying on the beach, with the sprawling sea waves playing around her. She opted for a all-white bikini to make the most of her day in the waters.

She chose a white bikini with gold details near the seams, to give it a necessary dash of colour. She lied in the water and posed for the cameras, against the backdrop of a beach cottage and the coconut trees. We are getting major travel vibes from the picture. Take a look:

Within minutes, Disha’s picture was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family, who filled her with a whole lot of love. Multiple friends dropped fire and heart emoticons on her post and summed up their appreciation for her beach-ready fashion.

Disha chose to wear her long tresses open in wet curls and opted for a minimal makeup look. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a nude shade of lipstick, Disha can be seen directly looking at the camera. We just can’t stop admiring her beach fashion. BRB, taking notes.

