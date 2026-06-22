Do you travel frequently? Expert-backed summer skincare tips for those who travel or commute daily
Are you a frequent traveller and are looking for summer skincare tips? Here is what experts say.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Pears Pure and Gentle Daily Cleansing Facewash|| Mild Cleanser With Glycerine|| Balances Ph|| 100% Soap Free|| 60 gView Details
DOT & KEY Barrier Repair + Hydrating Gentle Face Wash With Probiotic | Ceremide Face Wash | For Dry Skin,Normal Skin&Sensitive Skin | Gently Cleanses Skin From Dirt & Oil For Unisex,175MLView Details
Minimalist Gentle Face Wash With 6% Oat Extract & Hyaluronic Acid For Sensitive Skin (Dry to Normal) | Sulphate Free | Non-Drying | Fragrance Free | Gentle Cleanser (120 ML)View Details
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash 59ml, Paraben Free, Sulphate-Free Cleanser with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 for Dry to Normal, Sensitive SkinView Details
Pond's Super Light Gel Oil Free Face Moisturizer 200 g | With Cera-Hyamino for Ultimate Soft Smooth Skin - Daily UseView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Dust, pollution, and the rising mercury levels leading to sweat and buildup can take a toll on your skin. And while people who are indoors or are working from home can take a sigh of relief, those who have to commute daily are exposed to these environmental stressors every day. These conditions can slowly lead to tanning, dehydrated skin, clogged pores, higher sebum output, and a dull or tired-looking face that no one wants.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
HT Shop Now spoke to dermatologists and field experts to understand how to keep skin fresh even during hot and humid days.
Follow a basic skincare routine
Lalita Arya, CEO at aesthetics and dermatology clinic DermaPuritys, tells HT Shop Now, “For a basic summer skincare routine, you generally stick with three steps."
Step 1: Wash the face using a mild cleanser
The basic step to clear and fresher-looking skin is to remove the dirt, pollution, and makeup traces using a mild cleanser. A mild face wash not only removes these stressors but also does not strip the natural oils from your skin.
Step 2: Moisturise with a light cream
Moisturising your skin well is the second basic step to nourished and hydrated skin. Choose the moisturiser as per your skin type. For instance, if you have dry skin, go for a hydrating cream or moisturiser rich in hyaluronic acid, while people with oily skin can opt for a gel-based cream. For those who have combination skin, they can use a combination of both.
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Step 3: Apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher
Applying sunscreen is non-negotiable, no matter what the weather is. Even if you are behind the steering wheel or are commuting in public transport, you need to apply sunscreen. Also, since your sunscreen can probably stop being effective cause of sweating, it is really important to reapply it more than once throughout the day.
Keep hydration in check
Hydration plays a big part in keeping skin healthy and tougher over time. “Drinking enough water, choosing fruits with high water content, and using refreshing products like facial mist can help you counter the negative stuff that comes with hot weather,” says Arya.
“If your skin looks a bit dull or uneven because of heat, dust, pollution, and sun time then it may need something beyond home care. With the right expert treatment, issues like pigmentation and uneven tone can become more manageable, and that often helps bring back a healthy glow," she adds.
Combat dust and pollution build-up
Cosmetologist Dr Sonia Gupta, Founder, Keynu Aesthetics, says, “Every day commuters are pretty much stuck in the same cycle, dust pollution, sweat, and grime get on skin, resulting in clogged up pores. This makes the face look dull, even if you think you washed enough." She suggests the use a soft, end-of-day cleansing routine. This helps lift the collected stuff before it settles in. “For people outdoors most of the time, double cleansing can be a real help too. It keeps skin looking fresh, and it may lower the chance of breakouts or that annoying irritation,” she says.
Pick lightweight and breathable products
During hot weather, heavier creams and richer formulas can feel off right away. And if you’re constantly on the move, it’s even worse. Instead, go for light gels, water-based moisturisers, and skincare items that are non-comedogenic. They keep skin comfort in place without leaving that greasy film behind. These kinds of textures are also less likely to lock in sweat and dirt sitting on the surface, so yeah, skin can breathe more easily.
Soothe heat-induced skin stress
Dr Gupta suggests using certain natural remedies, especially if you stay in warm conditions for too long. “When you stay out in the warm, you might notice redness, sensitivity, and general skin fatigue. Things like aloe vera, cucumber extracts, green tea, and centella asiatica can help calm the irritated surface and give a kind of refreshing feel after a long commute. Also, cooling face mists are kind of a fast fix you can use during the day”.
Don’t ignore lip and eye care
Take proper care of the lip and eye area. “The thin skin around the eyes and on the lips tends to react to outdoor and indoor stress pretty early. Using light eye gels and more nourishing lip balms can help keep dryness, puffiness, and that uncomfortable feeling away, especially when you’re dealing with heat, dust, and air-conditioned environments," explains Dr Gupta.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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