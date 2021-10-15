Dussehra 2021: Shibani Dandekar dazzles in a floral salwar suit

Shibani Dandekar is an absolute fashionista. Be it carrying a traditional attire with utmost poise or donning a western casual outfit with a lot of sass, Shibani can do both with equal fervour. And when it comes to one of the biggest festivals of India, Shibani knows how to merge ethnicity with her personalised touch of style.

Shibani’s sense of sartorial fashion has always managed to win the hearts of her fans. Her Instagram profile is replete with her pictures from personal diaries to her fashion photoshoots. As the Navaratri nears its end for this year, Shibani wished her Instagram family with a stunning picture of herself.

The nine-day long festival dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga kickstarted on October 7 and will end on October 15. Shibani Dandekar, who had been basking in the colours of festivities, took to her Instagram profile to share a warm wish for her fans.

On Friday, Shibani set festive fashion goals higher with a black kurti printed with colourful flower motifs all over. She paired it with white churi pants and a transparent dupatta embroidered with red flower motifs. The intricately detailed ensemble is making our Dussehra better. Take a look at her pictures:

Against a black brick wall, Shibani posed for pictures all the while smiling with all her hearts. The actor left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulder. With one hand on her waist, Shibani posed while looking away from the camera.

“Flower Power! May the fierce goddess within you give the strength to fight evil with good. Here's wishing you a very Happy Dussehra,” Shibani wrote in her caption. She also added these hashtags to her post and added more festive vibe to her picture - #indianwear, #ethnic, #festivevibes, #goodvibes, #instafashion, #instadaily and #fridaymood.

Shibani’s picture is making our Dussehra better, and also setting major goals of ethnic fashion. BRB, taking notes.

