Emmy Awards 2024: Top 5 best dressed celebrity couples who lit up the red carpet
Emmy Awards 2024: Check out the best-dressed celebrity couples who brought their A-game, adding a touch of glamour and romance to the star-studded event.
Emmy Awards 2024: This year's 75th Emmy Awards are all about love. The star-studded event, held at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, California, saw many celebrity couples turn heads with their exquisite looks and adorable chemistry. The event was nothing short of a glamorous affair as popular star couples such as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Issa Rae and Louis Diame, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons and many more graced the red carpet. While some ignited the evening with kisses and hugs, others kept things neutral. What remained consistent was the couples' fashion prowess, with chic coordinated ensembles that set new standards for elegance and left fans swooning. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Emmy Awards 2024: From Selena Gomez to Kourtney Kardashian, here's what the popular celebrities wore on the red-carpet )
Best-dressed couples at Emmy Awards
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker served couples fashion goals in an all-black coordinated outfit. Kourtney wore a black bralette top, satin collar blazer and loose fitted trousers. She looked chic with shiny black gloves, pointy heels and diamond drop statement earrings. She completed her red carpet look with a minimal make-up look and a sleek, wet-back hairstyle. Travis, on the other hand, looked like a gentleman in a black three-piece suit with a bow and rectangular sunglasses.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and nominee Jesse Plemons were the perfect couple on the star-studded night. Their red carpet Emmy outfits were all about grace and elegance with their minimalist looks. Kirsten wore a maroon draped midi dress, which she accessorised with high heels and diamond stud earrings. She completed her look with rosy cheeks, mascaraed lashes, bold red lips and a side parted hairdo. Jesse Plemons looked dashing in a white shirt and black blazer with a bow.
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke
Emmy nominee Daniel Radcliffe brought his girlfriend Erin Darke to the Emmy Awards red carpet. Daniel wore a brown blazer suit, a white shirt and a black bow. He stole hearts with his perfectly groomed beard, gelled hair and charming smile. On the other hand, Erin Darke looked like a Disney princess in a pastel pink floral gown and dewy make-up look.
Joel Kim Booster and John-Michael Sudsina
Fire Island actor Joel Kim Booster cozied up to his boyfriend John-Michael Sudsina on the red carpet. They both looked perfect in matching outfits featuring a white shirt, black bow, stain collar blazers and fitted trousers. With a perfectly groomed beard, slicked back hair and a passionate kiss, this is all it takes to create a memorable Emmy moment.
Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin
The way Kieran Culkin embraces his wife Jazz Charton is very much in the Roman Roy code. The couple looked stunning together in black outfits. Jazz wore a black maxi dress embellished with silver straps. She looked stunning with rouged cheeks, black eyeliner, nude lips and her hair tied up in a bun. Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin looked dapper in a black jacket, white shirt, black tie and matching tailored trousers.