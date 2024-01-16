Emmy Awards 2024: Top 5 best dressed celebrity couples who lit up the red carpet

Emmy Awards 2024: This year's 75th Emmy Awards are all about love. The star-studded event, held at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, California, saw many celebrity couples turn heads with their exquisite looks and adorable chemistry. The event was nothing short of a glamorous affair as popular star couples such as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Issa Rae and Louis Diame, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons and many more graced the red carpet. While some ignited the evening with kisses and hugs, others kept things neutral. What remained consistent was the couples' fashion prowess, with chic coordinated ensembles that set new standards for elegance and left fans swooning. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Emmy Awards 2024: From Selena Gomez to Kourtney Kardashian, here's what the popular celebrities wore on the red-carpet ) At the Emmy Awards 2024, the red carpet was not just a showcase of individual style but a display of dazzling duos.(File photo)

Best-dressed couples at Emmy Awards

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 15, 2024. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker served couples fashion goals in an all-black coordinated outfit. Kourtney wore a black bralette top, satin collar blazer and loose fitted trousers. She looked chic with shiny black gloves, pointy heels and diamond drop statement earrings. She completed her red carpet look with a minimal make-up look and a sleek, wet-back hairstyle. Travis, on the other hand, looked like a gentleman in a black three-piece suit with a bow and rectangular sunglasses.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kristen Dunst, left, and Jesse Plemons arrive at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kirsten Dunst and nominee Jesse Plemons were the perfect couple on the star-studded night. Their red carpet Emmy outfits were all about grace and elegance with their minimalist looks. Kirsten wore a maroon draped midi dress, which she accessorised with high heels and diamond stud earrings. She completed her look with rosy cheeks, mascaraed lashes, bold red lips and a side parted hairdo. Jesse Plemons looked dashing in a white shirt and black blazer with a bow.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke

Erin Darke, left, and Daniel Radcliffe arrive at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Emmy nominee Daniel Radcliffe brought his girlfriend Erin Darke to the Emmy Awards red carpet. Daniel wore a brown blazer suit, a white shirt and a black bow. He stole hearts with his perfectly groomed beard, gelled hair and charming smile. On the other hand, Erin Darke looked like a Disney princess in a pastel pink floral gown and dewy make-up look.

Joel Kim Booster and John-Michael Sudsina

Actors Joel Kim Booster and John Michael Kelly arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP))

Fire Island actor Joel Kim Booster cozied up to his boyfriend John-Michael Sudsina on the red carpet. They both looked perfect in matching outfits featuring a white shirt, black bow, stain collar blazers and fitted trousers. With a perfectly groomed beard, slicked back hair and a passionate kiss, this is all it takes to create a memorable Emmy moment.

Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin

Jazz Charton, left, and Kieran Culkin arrive at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The way Kieran Culkin embraces his wife Jazz Charton is very much in the Roman Roy code. The couple looked stunning together in black outfits. Jazz wore a black maxi dress embellished with silver straps. She looked stunning with rouged cheeks, black eyeliner, nude lips and her hair tied up in a bun. Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin looked dapper in a black jacket, white shirt, black tie and matching tailored trousers.