Entrepreneur shares easy, zero-dollar home remedy to prevent sweater pilling this chilly season

We all have to admit how much we are in love with our winter wardrobe. However, if we were to be honest, there are times when we struggle to maintain our favourite clothes. Instagram creator and entrepreneur Madame Sweat, recently shared a simple and zero-dollar hack on how to ensure that our winter wardrobe remain fresh and fluffy all year long.

“Here's a (almost) $0 #hack to prevent #pilling on sweaters this season!👕 #homehygiene #winterclothes #cashmere #pillingremoval,” she wrote on Instagram.

What did Madame Sweat say?

Although we absolutely love our cashmere sweaters, there is one more thing that loves them more than we do. Yes, it is none other than piling.

“Zero dollar hack to prevent pilling on your expensive cashmere sweaters. Hi I'm Madame Sweat and I'm going to teach you the new standard of hygiene etiquette for both home and body,” Madame Sweat says in her video.

She further reveals her secret elements.

First of all, we are going to need distilled water. Next up, the ingredients comprise vinegar and conditioner.

Here is how you can keep piling away from your favourite woolens

Follow these steps and bid a forever goodbye to piling:

Take some distilled water, vinegar and conditioner.

Mix all of the ingredients up in a spray bottle.

Next up, spray the mixture on your lovely cashmere sweaters. This keeps the piling at bay and provides the fabric with the rich conditioning that it requires.

“So okay the part about zero dollar you're still not gonna need to buy distilled water which I think everyone should have in their home so it's distilled water vinegar and conditioner all in a little spray bottle and you just treat your sweater to a little conditioning and what it does is relaxes the fabric so that friction doesn't create pilling,” she says.

“It's genius. This is a good tip. This one should go to everybody that owns cashmere,” she adds.

