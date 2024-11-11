Menu Explore
Even Virat Kohli’s casual day-out watch comes with jaw-dropping price tag of 6 lakh. See pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Nov 11, 2024 02:23 PM IST

Virat Kohli was spotted in Mumbai, sporting a casual yet stylish look, perfectly paired with a luxury Panerai watch worth nearly ₹6 lakh.

Virat Kohli was spotted in Mumbai with Anushka Sharma and their children on Saturday, sporting a casual yet stylish look. However, it was his luxury timepiece that truly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts. Known for his love of high-end watches, Virat elevated his relaxed style with a trendy, luxury watch. Curious about the price? Keep scrolling to find out! (Also read: Anushka Sharma keeps it simple with no makeup and stylish white shirt, denim pants look with Virat Kohli )

Virat Kohli rocks dapper look with $6,000 watch.(Instagram)
Virat Kohli rocks dapper look with $6,000 watch.(Instagram)

What is the price of Virat's watch?

Virat Kohli's casual look was elevated by the sleek and sophisticated Panerai Radiomir Quaranta watch. The silver-tone stainless steel case pairs effortlessly with the black alligator strap, creating a timeless yet modern aesthetic. The black dial with rose gold-tone hands adds a touch of luxury, while the minimalist design exudes understated elegance. Its clean lines and classic round case shape make it a perfect match for his relaxed outfit. If you're wondering about the price, don't worry, we've got you covered! Virat's Panerai Radiomir Quaranta watch comes with a price tag of $6,000, which is approximately 5,51,600.

Virat Kohli's watch costs $6,000, which is equivalent to ₹5,51,600.(www.panerai.com)
Virat Kohli's watch costs $6,000, which is equivalent to ₹5,51,600.(www.panerai.com)

Virat looked effortlessly dapper in a basic maroon t-shirt paired with loose-fit denim pants. He added a pop of colour with a red baseball cap and kept it cool with white sneakers. His transparent glasses and well-groomed full beard completed the laid-back look. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, matched his chic style with a white puffed-sleeve shirt tucked into high-waisted dark blue denim jeans. She finished her look with black flats and a stylish wristwatch. Together, the couple truly served fashion goals.

What's next for Virat?

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is set to take the field in a crucial series against Australia, a contest that could shape the future of his Test career. With ongoing scrutiny over his underwhelming performance in the 2020s and struggles against spin, Virat is bound to be highly motivated to perform well against Australia, a team against which he boasts an impressive record.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
