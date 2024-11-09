Anushka Sharma keeps it simple with no makeup and stylish white shirt, denim pants look with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out in Mumbai recently to attend Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr's birthday party. The couple chose a simple OOTD (outfit of the day) for the occasion. While the cricketer wore a T-shirt and denim jeans, the actor complemented him in the classic white shirt and denim pants combination. Scroll down to see what they wore. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr's birthday party.

(Also Read | Virat Kohli's diet secrets to staying fit on his 36th birthday: ‘90 per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled’)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attend a birthday bash

Anushka and Virat arrived together at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr's birthday bash. The snippets show Anushka and Virat posing for the paparazzi together. In the video, Anushka is seen wearing a full-sleeve white shirt paired with blue jeans. Meanwhile, Virat opted for a casual maroon t-shirt teamed with light blue jeans and a red cap. Let's decode their outfits.

What Anushka and Virat wore to the party?

The classic white shirt and dark blue denim jeans completed Anushka's simple look for the birthday bash. The ivory blouse features a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, a drop-shoulder design, and a relaxed fitting. Anushka tucked the shirt inside her denim pants to add a structured silhouette to the ensemble.

Meanwhile, the dark blue denim pants feature a high-rise waist, side pockets, a relaxed boyfriend jeans fit, and a floor-length hem length. She accessorised the ensemble with a classic gold bracelet watch, rings, and black Kolhapuri-style sandals. She chose feathered brows, blushed cheeks, light pink lips, and a no-makeup makeup look for the glam. Lastly, Anushka left her hair loose in a centre parting, styled in soft blowout waves.

As for Virat, the cricketer wore a maroon T-shirt featuring a round neckline, half-length sleeves, and a baggy fit. He paired the top with light blue acid-washed denim jeans with a relaxed silhouette. White sneakers, a red baseball cap, nerdy glasses, a watch, and a trimmed beard rounded off his look.