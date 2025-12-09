Farrhana Bhatt sparkles in white meets paparazzi after Bigg Boss 19 finale, fans call her 'audience winner'

Farrhana Bhatt, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, stepped out to meet the media for the first time following the show’s finale, where Gaurav Khanna was declared the winner. Farrhana Bhatt, first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, received overwhelming support online, with many believing she deserved to win over Gaurav Khanna.

Farrhana meets paparazzi after finale

A video of Farrhana has surfaced online, showing her interacting with the paparazzi. She was greeted by photographers and fans alike, who praised her fashion sense, confidence, and charm. Expressing her gratitude, Farrhana said, “Thank you all for the love. I hope my journey outside the Bigg Boss house will be as good as the one inside.” She also shared that she has been spending quality time with her mother and hasn’t yet met the other contestants since the show ended.

Fans took to social media to express their support for Farrhana, with comments like “Bigg Boss 19 Queen and real deserving winner” and “Audience winner Farrhana Bhatt”. Many expressed that her journey, personality, and resilience made a bigger impact than the winner’s title itself.

During the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Farrhana Bhatt openly expressed her disappointment over the outcome, saying she felt Gaurav Khanna was an undeserving winner. While Gaurav ultimately clinched the trophy, viewers have had mixed reactions some celebrating his victory, while many believe Farrhana should have won.

Farrhana called Gaurav undeserving winner

In a candid interview with FilmyGyan, Farrhana said, “I don’t really think he is a deserving winner because he never did anything significant in Bigg Boss. Not even one thing he did makes him look like a winner. However, since he has appeared on TV and the reality show airs on TV, he may have his own TV audience who voted for him. So, respect to them and their choice.”

About Big Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 featured a diverse lineup of contestants, including Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Zeeshan Quadri, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, and Tanya Mittal.

The season, themed Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, introduced a political twist where housemates formed alliances, elected leaders, and managed house duties like a mini-government. By the finale, the top 5 finalists emerged: Gaurav Khanna (winner), Farrhana Bhatt (first runner-up), Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More, each leaving their mark with unique strategies, entertainment, and audience connection.