Fashion is fun again for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she stuns in new look: ‘Get to play dress up with my best friend’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the promotions of Alia Bhatt's Jigra in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The actor wore a taupe-coloured blouse and skirt set designed by her best friend, Kresha Bajaj. She shared pictures of the look on Instagram. Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a Kresha Bajaj ensemble.

Fashion is fun again for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha captioned the photos, “Fashion is fun again because I get to play dress up with my best friend.” Though the actor's fashion repertoire ranges from international to Indian designers, ensembles from Kresha Bajaj's eponymous label are permanent on her roster. Samantha has worn Kresha's clothes during film promotions, photoshoots, and events. Let's decode this new look.

Decoding Samantha's Kresha Bajaj outfit

The figure-hugging ensemble features a blouse and skirt set. While the top features an off-the-shoulder design, a draped neckline, full-length sleeves, and a cropped hem, the skirt has a high-rise waist, a thigh-high slit on the side, a midi hem length, and a gathered knot adorned with tassels on the front.

Samantha wore the ensemble with gold accessories, including stacked gold bracelets, stilettos, and hoop earrings. She left her auburn locks loose in a centre parting, styled with soft blowout waves. Lastly, feathered brows, smudged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blush pink nails, rouged cheeks, and soft pink lips rounded off the glam.

How did her fans react?

Netizens loved Samantha's look. One user commented, “I believe they discovered the phrase ‘too hot to handle’ only after they saw you.” Another wrote, “That glow, ufff.” A fan wrote, “Always a stunner.”

About Samantha

Samantha was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition. The actor took a break from work to recover from the rarely-encountered medical condition. She recently made her comeback after focusing on health and will be seen next in the Indian adaptation of the action series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan.