Fashionista Masoom Minawala walks Cannes red carpet in custom Manish Malhotra

Indian fashion blogger Masoom Minawala Mehta has taken over the Internet after she walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2021 in a stunning white chiffon stitched saree by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The Instagram based fashion blogger rocked the red carpet and stood out in her shimmery Manish Malhotra sequinned saree with trailing cape sleeves that followed her on either side. Masoom completed her dazzling look with a pair of studs and ear cuffs from Boucheron while opting for minimal nude makeup.

In an Instagram post, the 28-year-old on Thursday had said that she never even "dared to dream" to walk the red carpet, but she always dreamt of representing India on a global scale. "For me it’s a celebration of my work… of the strength, persistence… and to some level knowing that I’m one step closer to my mission of taking Indian fashion to the world… for me to have the honour to be at the world’s largest cinematic event, wearing India, being India, celebrating India," Mehta said.

And that's why the fashion influencer, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, chose designer Manish Malhotra as her go-to artist for her red carpet outfit for Festival de Cannes. While talking to timesofIndia.com, Mehta revealed that Malhotra was the only design she could think of for the red carpet sartorial dream.





"When you represent India on the red carpet, you've got to wear India, so my outfit naturally had to be the work of Manish Malhotra. I wore a custom made pearl white chiffon stitched sari with silver sequin embroidery for this day. It was beautifully paired with a matching textured blouse with silver sequin-Swarovski hints and an exaggerated drape on the shoulders. The only designer I could think of for this Cannes' red carpet sartorial dream was him - Manish Malhotra," she said.

