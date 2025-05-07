Menu Explore
Few hours left for Amazon Summer Sale to end, Get up to 60% off on lipsticks, primers, eyeshadow palettes, and more

ByShweta Pandey
May 07, 2025 03:30 PM IST

Get up to 60% off on makeup products before the Amazon sale ends tomorrow. Pick your favourite shade of lipsticks, eyeliners, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

PAC Lower Lash Mascara – 01 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹536

PAC Moody Matte Lipstick | Transfer Proof Lipsticks for Women with Rose oil | Highly Pigmented, Feather Light, Brightening Lip Color | Creamy Long Lasting for All Skin Types | Beach Babe - 1.6g View Details checkDetails

₹506

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details checkDetails

₹824.25

MARS Illuminati Base Dewy Primer with Highlighter | Glowy Dewy Primer for Face Makeup | Natural Finish (45ml) (GOLD) View Details checkDetails

₹274

Pilgrim Glitter Lipstick For Women 4.2gm | Dubai Luxe Lifestyle - My Habibi Shade | Lipstick Infused with Vitamin E & Olive Oil | Glitter Formula With Matte Finish | Non Drying | All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹483

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 540 Nu Unstoppable, 4.5 gm View Details checkDetails

₹675

PAC Moody Matte Lipstick | Transfer Proof Lipsticks for Women with Rose oil | Highly Pigmented, Feather Light, Brightening Lip Color | Creamy Long Lasting for All Skin Types | Beach Babe - 1.6g View Details checkDetails

₹506

LoveChild Masaba Full Pocket Lipstick, Mauve Lipsticks For Women With Long Lasting Formula Upto 6Hrs, Hydrating & Nourishing, Matte Finish, Crack-A-Cookie, 4g View Details checkDetails

₹656

Rubys Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick for Women All Indian Tones- Highly Pigmented, Moisturizing, Non Drying, Lightweight and Long Lasting- Lip Makeup, Synthetic Chemical Free- Red Burgundy, 3.7g View Details checkDetails

₹792

Maybelline New York Super Stay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation - 228, Up To 30H Long Wear, Water & Transfer Proof. SuperStay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation comes with Non-comedogenic & Vegan Formula | 35ml View Details checkDetails

₹463

PAC Aqua Grip Primer (Transparent) View Details checkDetails

₹1,076

PAC Light, Radiant, All Studio Hd Liquid Foundation (28 Ml) - 3 View Details checkDetails

₹896

Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette | Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Long Lasting Eyeshadow for Women | Blendable Eyeshadow | 20.8g | 16 Shades (Shade 1) View Details checkDetails

₹233

e.l.f. Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette, Ten Ultra-pigmented Shimmer & Matte Shades, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Keep It Ethereal View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 g View Details checkDetails

₹599

Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette, 6 Highly Blendable Shades, Sheer Finish, City Mini Palette, Westside Roses, 6.4g View Details checkDetails

₹491

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 g View Details checkDetails

₹599

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details checkDetails

₹824.25

MARS 36 Shade Ultra Pigmented Velvety Eyeshadow Palette 41.6 g (Shade-02+03) Multicolor Satin Finish View Details checkDetails

Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette, Highly Pigmented includes 45 Shades, Colorful Matte & Shimmer Shades, Multicolor, Maxi Reloaded Big Shot - 60g View Details checkDetails

₹900

PAC Eyebrow Definer (4 Colors) | Comes with an Angled Brush & Spoolie for Sculpted & Shaping Eyebrows | With 4 Natural Pressed Powder Shades to Redefine Eyebrows | Suitable for all Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹595

PAC Lower Lash Mascara – 01 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹536

FACESCANADA Magneteyes Eyeliner Gel Black 01 3.5 Ml (Black) And Faces Magnet Eyes Kajal, 0.35G - Matte Finish View Details checkDetails

₹292.8

e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector, Hydrating & Long-Lasting Color Corrector For Camouflaging Discoloration, Dullness & Redness, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Orange, Full, Sheer, Cream, All, 1 View Details checkDetails

₹590

Lovechild Masaba Concealer Cream Cameo- Starlet Honey, Natural Finish, For All Skin Types, Full Coverage, 5Gm View Details checkDetails

₹616

PAC Matte Touch Compact Powder (130 Biscuit) View Details checkDetails

Forest Essentials Som Rasa Velvet Concealer Gulaab Pankh | Natural Concealer for Face Makeup | Light to Medium Coverage | Natural Makeup | 3.2g View Details checkDetails

Elizabeth Arden FLAWLESS FINISH SKINCARING CONCEALER - Shade 6 - Tan with Neutral Tones View Details checkDetails

₹2,210

Mamaearth Glow Oil Control Radiant Compact Spf 30 With Vitamin C & Turmeric For 2X Instant Glow For Normal Skin- 9 G (Almond Glow), Brown View Details checkDetails

₹428

Typsy Beauty | Silk Cushion Liquid Blush Wand - Strawberry Champagne - 2-in-1 Highlighter Blush Hybrid | Cushion Tip Applicator | Lightweight Buildable Blush | Ultra-Pigmented | 12ml View Details checkDetails

₹967.1

Makeup Revolution Cheek Kit - Don’t Hold Back |4-Pan Bronzer & Highlighter Palette | Multicolor |Highly Pigmented | Silky Texture | Multi-Dimensional Radiance |Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 8g View Details checkDetails

₹680

Forest Essentials Highlighting Glow Kansa | Natural Face Highlighter for Luminous Finish and Radiant Look | Natural Makeup for Face | 5g View Details checkDetails

₹1,980

Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush You Got Me Blushing For Soft Cream Blush Makeup For Cheeks, Long-Wearing, Smudge Proof, Natural-Looking, Dewy Finish, Skin Tint Blush Makeup (Nude Mauve) 15 ml View Details checkDetails

₹660

PAC Focus On Me 3 in 1 Bronzer Highlighter & Blush Palette for Face Makeup | Face Palette with Lightweight Natural Shimmer Glow Compact Powder | Full Coverage & Long Lasting for All Skin Type - Dark View Details checkDetails

₹999

Rubys Organics Cream Blush for Cheeks & Bronzer Duo Palette- Blusher for Face Makeup, Lightweight Flawless All Day Glow, All Skin Types, Natural &Paraben Free (Tan + Bronze) 9g View Details checkDetails

₹935

LoveChild Masaba- The Classics! - 03 Gulaab-ish - Nail Polish (Baby Pink) Glossy Finish, 8ml View Details checkDetails

₹195.75

LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Primer + Gloss Glossy Finish Nail Colour, Mulberry Bush, 6 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹136

O.P.I Nail Lacquer | Barefoot in Barcelona (Nude) | 15 ml | Long-Lasting, Glossy Nail Polish | Fast Drying, Chip Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹637

SUGAR POP Nail Lacquer 14 Berry Me (Mauvish Nude) | Dries In 45 Seconds | Chip-Resistant | Glossy Finish | High Shine | Nail Polish For Women, 10 ml View Details checkDetails

₹110

DeBelle Creme Finish Gel Nail Polish Majestique Mauve (Mauve), 8 Ml-Enriched With Natural Seaweed Extract, Cruelty Free, Toxic Free View Details checkDetails

₹210

DeBelle Gel Nail Polish Blissful Elizabeth(Light Pink Mauve Nail Paint)|Non UV - Gel Finish |Chip Resistant | Seaweed Enriched Formula| Long Lasting|Cruelty and Toxic Free| 6ml View Details checkDetails

₹165

BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set 18 Pcs Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye shadows Blush Makeup Brushes with black case View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Rubys Organics Dual Ended Makeup Brush for Face Makeup - Multipurpose brush for Foundation, Concealer, Blush and Compact for flawless finish, Blending and Powder Brush, Cruelty-free, Large Coverage Makeup Tool View Details checkDetails

₹675

RENEE All In 1 Professional Makeup Brush Set of 6, Premium Easy To Hold & Precise Application For Face, Eyes & Brows | Cruelty Free & Uniquely Designed Super Soft Bristles For Unparalleled Precision View Details checkDetails

₹699

Minara Makeup Brush Set Of 15 With Easy To Carry Pouch (Black) | Travel Size Cosmetic Brushes Kit For Face Foundation Brush Eyeshadow With Storage | Makeup Pouch For Women | View Details checkDetails

₹299

MAANGE Professional Makeup Brush Set 20 Pcs Foundation Eyeshadow Blush Brush Kabuki Blending Concealers Face Powder Eye Make Up Brushes Set Kit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹549

Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler View Details checkDetails

₹180

URBANMAC Fiber Bristle Makeup Brushes Set Tool Pro Foundation Eyeliner Eyeshadow (Black) with Sponge Puff- Black, 10 Pieces View Details checkDetails

₹249

The Amazon Great Summer Sale that began a week ago is just on its winding up phase. The sale is scheduled to end tomorrow, giving you just a few hours to upgrade your makeup arsenal. With up to 60% off on a wide range of makeup essentials, it's time to start adding them to your cart before the sale ends.

Get up to 60% off on your favourite makeup during Amazon sale
Get up to 60% off on your favourite makeup during Amazon sale

Along with the 60% discount, you can also expect 10% instant discount on all HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. As the clock is ticking, with limited time left, it's time to make the most of the few hours left of Amazon Summer Sale to avail amazing deals and discounts on your favourite makeup products.

Top Makeup deals:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Lipsticks at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale:

Don’t miss the chance to flaunt your pout-perfect lips! Amazon Summer Sale is offering up to 60% off on a wide range of lipsticks from your favourite brands. However, with just one day left, now’s the perfect time to grab those shades you’ve been eyeing. From bold reds to subtle nudes, this is your moment to refresh your collection.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Primers and foundation at up to 50% off during Amazon summer sale 2025

Get flawless skin for less! Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings you up to 50% off on top-rated primers and foundations. Be it matte, dewy, or full coverage, this is the time to upgrade your base makeup. Trusted brands, unbeatable prices, and smooth, long-lasting finishes await. But hurry, this offer ends tomorrow! Enhance your makeup game without breaking the bank while this sizzling sale lasts.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Eyeshadow Palettes at up to 50% off during Amazon sale:

Create endless eye-catching looks with your favourite eyeshadow palettes, now up to 50% off on Amazon! From bold and bright to soft and neutral tones, there’s a palette for every mood and occasion. Explore bestselling options and new arrivals before the Summer Sale wraps up tomorrow.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Kajal, eyeliners, and mascaras at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale:

Define your eyes and enhance your look with kajals, eyeliners, and mascaras, available at up to 60% off during Amazon Summer Sale! From smudge-proof kajals to volumizing mascaras and precision liners, your eye makeup essentials are just a click away. Limited-time deals are ending tomorrow, so act fast!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Compact powder and concealers at up to 55% off during Amazon summer sale

Keep your skin looking fresh and flawless all day with top compact powders and concealers, now up to 55% off on Amazon! Be it for makeup or to cover blemishes, these essentials are a must-have in every beauty routine. But hurry, the Summer Sale ends tomorrow!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Blushes, bronzers, highlighter at up to 50% off during Amazon sale

Glow up this summer with blushes, bronzers, and highlighters, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale! Be it a natural flush or radiant shimmer, this is your last chance to save on top beauty picks. Achieve that sun-kissed look effortlessly with deals that end tomorrow. Don’t wait, add the perfect finishing touches to your makeup for less!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Nail polishes at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale

Time to give your nails a vibrant makeover! Enjoy up to 60% off on a stunning range of nail polishes during Amazon Summer Sale. From classic shades to trendy hues, now’s your moment to shine. These deals won’t last long, the sale ends tomorrow! Grab your favourite colours while stocks last and pamper your nails without overspending.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Makeup tools at up to 55% off during Amazon sale

Perfect your makeup game with the right tools—now up to 55% off on Amazon during the Summer Sale! From brushes and blenders to tweezers and curlers, get pro-level tools at unbeatable prices. Upgrade your kit before this incredible offer ends tomorrow. With discounts this good, there’s no better time to shop smart and get the flawless finish you’ve always wanted.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQ for makeup on Amazon sale

  • When is the Amazon summer sale ending?

    Amazon summer sale is ending tomorrow, that is on May 8, 2025.

  • What is the deal on makeup during sale?

    During Amazon summer sale, you can get up to 60% off across all makeup products.

  • How often should I replace my beauty products?

    Mascara: Every 3-6 months Foundation: 12-18 months Lipstick: 1-2 years Skincare products: 6-12 months (check expiration dates)

  • How can I prevent breakouts from makeup?

    Cleanse your face before and after applying makeup. Use non-comedogenic products. Wash makeup brushes regularly. Avoid sharing makeup. Remove makeup before bedtime.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

