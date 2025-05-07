Few hours left for Amazon Summer Sale to end, Get up to 60% off on lipsticks, primers, eyeshadow palettes, and more
May 07, 2025 03:30 PM IST
Get up to 60% off on makeup products before the Amazon sale ends tomorrow. Pick your favourite shade of lipsticks, eyeliners, and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
PAC Lower Lash Mascara – 01 (Black) View Details
|
₹536
|
|
|
PAC Moody Matte Lipstick | Transfer Proof Lipsticks for Women with Rose oil | Highly Pigmented, Feather Light, Brightening Lip Color | Creamy Long Lasting for All Skin Types | Beach Babe - 1.6g View Details
|
₹506
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details
|
₹824.25
|
|
|
MARS Illuminati Base Dewy Primer with Highlighter | Glowy Dewy Primer for Face Makeup | Natural Finish (45ml) (GOLD) View Details
|
₹274
|
|
|
Pilgrim Glitter Lipstick For Women 4.2gm | Dubai Luxe Lifestyle - My Habibi Shade | Lipstick Infused with Vitamin E & Olive Oil | Glitter Formula With Matte Finish | Non Drying | All Skin Types View Details
|
₹483
|
|
|
L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 540 Nu Unstoppable, 4.5 gm View Details
|
₹675
|
|
|
PAC Moody Matte Lipstick | Transfer Proof Lipsticks for Women with Rose oil | Highly Pigmented, Feather Light, Brightening Lip Color | Creamy Long Lasting for All Skin Types | Beach Babe - 1.6g View Details
|
₹506
|
|
|
LoveChild Masaba Full Pocket Lipstick, Mauve Lipsticks For Women With Long Lasting Formula Upto 6Hrs, Hydrating & Nourishing, Matte Finish, Crack-A-Cookie, 4g View Details
|
₹656
|
|
|
Rubys Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick for Women All Indian Tones- Highly Pigmented, Moisturizing, Non Drying, Lightweight and Long Lasting- Lip Makeup, Synthetic Chemical Free- Red Burgundy, 3.7g View Details
|
₹792
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Super Stay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation - 228, Up To 30H Long Wear, Water & Transfer Proof. SuperStay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation comes with Non-comedogenic & Vegan Formula | 35ml View Details
|
₹463
|
|
|
PAC Aqua Grip Primer (Transparent) View Details
|
₹1,076
|
|
|
PAC Light, Radiant, All Studio Hd Liquid Foundation (28 Ml) - 3 View Details
|
₹896
|
|
|
Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette | Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Long Lasting Eyeshadow for Women | Blendable Eyeshadow | 20.8g | 16 Shades (Shade 1) View Details
|
₹233
|
|
|
e.l.f. Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette, Ten Ultra-pigmented Shimmer & Matte Shades, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Keep It Ethereal View Details
|
₹1,350
|
|
|
Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 g View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette, 6 Highly Blendable Shades, Sheer Finish, City Mini Palette, Westside Roses, 6.4g View Details
|
₹491
|
|
|
Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 g View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details
|
₹824.25
|
|
|
MARS 36 Shade Ultra Pigmented Velvety Eyeshadow Palette 41.6 g (Shade-02+03) Multicolor Satin Finish View Details
|
|
|
|
Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette, Highly Pigmented includes 45 Shades, Colorful Matte & Shimmer Shades, Multicolor, Maxi Reloaded Big Shot - 60g View Details
|
₹900
|
|
|
PAC Eyebrow Definer (4 Colors) | Comes with an Angled Brush & Spoolie for Sculpted & Shaping Eyebrows | With 4 Natural Pressed Powder Shades to Redefine Eyebrows | Suitable for all Skin Types View Details
|
₹595
|
|
|
PAC Lower Lash Mascara – 01 (Black) View Details
|
₹536
|
|
|
FACESCANADA Magneteyes Eyeliner Gel Black 01 3.5 Ml (Black) And Faces Magnet Eyes Kajal, 0.35G - Matte Finish View Details
|
₹292.8
|
|
|
e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector, Hydrating & Long-Lasting Color Corrector For Camouflaging Discoloration, Dullness & Redness, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Orange, Full, Sheer, Cream, All, 1 View Details
|
₹590
|
|
|
Lovechild Masaba Concealer Cream Cameo- Starlet Honey, Natural Finish, For All Skin Types, Full Coverage, 5Gm View Details
|
₹616
|
|
|
PAC Matte Touch Compact Powder (130 Biscuit) View Details
|
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Som Rasa Velvet Concealer Gulaab Pankh | Natural Concealer for Face Makeup | Light to Medium Coverage | Natural Makeup | 3.2g View Details
|
|
|
|
Elizabeth Arden FLAWLESS FINISH SKINCARING CONCEALER - Shade 6 - Tan with Neutral Tones View Details
|
₹2,210
|
|
|
Mamaearth Glow Oil Control Radiant Compact Spf 30 With Vitamin C & Turmeric For 2X Instant Glow For Normal Skin- 9 G (Almond Glow), Brown View Details
|
₹428
|
|
|
Typsy Beauty | Silk Cushion Liquid Blush Wand - Strawberry Champagne - 2-in-1 Highlighter Blush Hybrid | Cushion Tip Applicator | Lightweight Buildable Blush | Ultra-Pigmented | 12ml View Details
|
₹967.1
|
|
|
Makeup Revolution Cheek Kit - Don’t Hold Back |4-Pan Bronzer & Highlighter Palette | Multicolor |Highly Pigmented | Silky Texture | Multi-Dimensional Radiance |Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 8g View Details
|
₹680
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Highlighting Glow Kansa | Natural Face Highlighter for Luminous Finish and Radiant Look | Natural Makeup for Face | 5g View Details
|
₹1,980
|
|
|
Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush You Got Me Blushing For Soft Cream Blush Makeup For Cheeks, Long-Wearing, Smudge Proof, Natural-Looking, Dewy Finish, Skin Tint Blush Makeup (Nude Mauve) 15 ml View Details
|
₹660
|
|
|
PAC Focus On Me 3 in 1 Bronzer Highlighter & Blush Palette for Face Makeup | Face Palette with Lightweight Natural Shimmer Glow Compact Powder | Full Coverage & Long Lasting for All Skin Type - Dark View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Rubys Organics Cream Blush for Cheeks & Bronzer Duo Palette- Blusher for Face Makeup, Lightweight Flawless All Day Glow, All Skin Types, Natural &Paraben Free (Tan + Bronze) 9g View Details
|
₹935
|
|
|
LoveChild Masaba- The Classics! - 03 Gulaab-ish - Nail Polish (Baby Pink) Glossy Finish, 8ml View Details
|
₹195.75
|
|
|
LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Primer + Gloss Glossy Finish Nail Colour, Mulberry Bush, 6 Ml View Details
|
₹136
|
|
|
O.P.I Nail Lacquer | Barefoot in Barcelona (Nude) | 15 ml | Long-Lasting, Glossy Nail Polish | Fast Drying, Chip Resistant View Details
|
₹637
|
|
|
SUGAR POP Nail Lacquer 14 Berry Me (Mauvish Nude) | Dries In 45 Seconds | Chip-Resistant | Glossy Finish | High Shine | Nail Polish For Women, 10 ml View Details
|
₹110
|
|
|
DeBelle Creme Finish Gel Nail Polish Majestique Mauve (Mauve), 8 Ml-Enriched With Natural Seaweed Extract, Cruelty Free, Toxic Free View Details
|
₹210
|
|
|
DeBelle Gel Nail Polish Blissful Elizabeth(Light Pink Mauve Nail Paint)|Non UV - Gel Finish |Chip Resistant | Seaweed Enriched Formula| Long Lasting|Cruelty and Toxic Free| 6ml View Details
|
₹165
|
|
|
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set 18 Pcs Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye shadows Blush Makeup Brushes with black case View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Rubys Organics Dual Ended Makeup Brush for Face Makeup - Multipurpose brush for Foundation, Concealer, Blush and Compact for flawless finish, Blending and Powder Brush, Cruelty-free, Large Coverage Makeup Tool View Details
|
₹675
|
|
|
RENEE All In 1 Professional Makeup Brush Set of 6, Premium Easy To Hold & Precise Application For Face, Eyes & Brows | Cruelty Free & Uniquely Designed Super Soft Bristles For Unparalleled Precision View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Minara Makeup Brush Set Of 15 With Easy To Carry Pouch (Black) | Travel Size Cosmetic Brushes Kit For Face Foundation Brush Eyeshadow With Storage | Makeup Pouch For Women | View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
MAANGE Professional Makeup Brush Set 20 Pcs Foundation Eyeshadow Blush Brush Kabuki Blending Concealers Face Powder Eye Make Up Brushes Set Kit (Black) View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler View Details
|
₹180
|
|
|
URBANMAC Fiber Bristle Makeup Brushes Set Tool Pro Foundation Eyeliner Eyeshadow (Black) with Sponge Puff- Black, 10 Pieces View Details
|
₹249
|
|
View More Products