Few hours left for Amazon Summer Sale to end, Get up to 60% off on lipsticks, primers, eyeshadow palettes, and more

The Amazon Great Summer Sale that began a week ago is just on its winding up phase. The sale is scheduled to end tomorrow, giving you just a few hours to upgrade your makeup arsenal. With up to 60% off on a wide range of makeup essentials, it's time to start adding them to your cart before the sale ends. Get up to 60% off on your favourite makeup during Amazon sale

Along with the 60% discount, you can also expect 10% instant discount on all HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. As the clock is ticking, with limited time left, it's time to make the most of the few hours left of Amazon Summer Sale to avail amazing deals and discounts on your favourite makeup products.

Top Makeup deals:

Lipsticks at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale:

Don’t miss the chance to flaunt your pout-perfect lips! Amazon Summer Sale is offering up to 60% off on a wide range of lipsticks from your favourite brands. However, with just one day left, now’s the perfect time to grab those shades you’ve been eyeing. From bold reds to subtle nudes, this is your moment to refresh your collection.

Primers and foundation at up to 50% off during Amazon summer sale 2025

Get flawless skin for less! Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings you up to 50% off on top-rated primers and foundations. Be it matte, dewy, or full coverage, this is the time to upgrade your base makeup. Trusted brands, unbeatable prices, and smooth, long-lasting finishes await. But hurry, this offer ends tomorrow! Enhance your makeup game without breaking the bank while this sizzling sale lasts.

Eyeshadow Palettes at up to 50% off during Amazon sale:

Create endless eye-catching looks with your favourite eyeshadow palettes, now up to 50% off on Amazon! From bold and bright to soft and neutral tones, there’s a palette for every mood and occasion. Explore bestselling options and new arrivals before the Summer Sale wraps up tomorrow.

Kajal, eyeliners, and mascaras at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale:

Define your eyes and enhance your look with kajals, eyeliners, and mascaras, available at up to 60% off during Amazon Summer Sale! From smudge-proof kajals to volumizing mascaras and precision liners, your eye makeup essentials are just a click away. Limited-time deals are ending tomorrow, so act fast!

Compact powder and concealers at up to 55% off during Amazon summer sale

Keep your skin looking fresh and flawless all day with top compact powders and concealers, now up to 55% off on Amazon! Be it for makeup or to cover blemishes, these essentials are a must-have in every beauty routine. But hurry, the Summer Sale ends tomorrow!

Blushes, bronzers, highlighter at up to 50% off during Amazon sale

Glow up this summer with blushes, bronzers, and highlighters, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale! Be it a natural flush or radiant shimmer, this is your last chance to save on top beauty picks. Achieve that sun-kissed look effortlessly with deals that end tomorrow. Don’t wait, add the perfect finishing touches to your makeup for less!

Nail polishes at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale

Time to give your nails a vibrant makeover! Enjoy up to 60% off on a stunning range of nail polishes during Amazon Summer Sale. From classic shades to trendy hues, now’s your moment to shine. These deals won’t last long, the sale ends tomorrow! Grab your favourite colours while stocks last and pamper your nails without overspending.

Makeup tools at up to 55% off during Amazon sale

Perfect your makeup game with the right tools—now up to 55% off on Amazon during the Summer Sale! From brushes and blenders to tweezers and curlers, get pro-level tools at unbeatable prices. Upgrade your kit before this incredible offer ends tomorrow. With discounts this good, there’s no better time to shop smart and get the flawless finish you’ve always wanted.

FAQ for makeup on Amazon sale When is the Amazon summer sale ending? Amazon summer sale is ending tomorrow, that is on May 8, 2025.

What is the deal on makeup during sale? During Amazon summer sale, you can get up to 60% off across all makeup products.

How often should I replace my beauty products? Mascara: Every 3-6 months Foundation: 12-18 months Lipstick: 1-2 years Skincare products: 6-12 months (check expiration dates)

How can I prevent breakouts from makeup? Cleanse your face before and after applying makeup. Use non-comedogenic products. Wash makeup brushes regularly. Avoid sharing makeup. Remove makeup before bedtime.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.