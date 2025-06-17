Former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai meets the Pope and Al Pacino ahead of film shoot in Rome; chooses chic black fit

Former Femina Miss India winner Manasvi Mamgai recently met with Pope Leo XIV, in Rome, along with veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino and producer Andrea Iervolino. The meeting marked the first documented official audience between the first American pontiff and a film star. Manasvi Mamgai meets with the Pope along with Al Pacino.

Also Read | Reddit trolls Nupur Sanon’s brand NOBO for ‘ridiculous price’ for basic clothing

Manasvi Mamgai meets the Pope in Rome

The pictures from the meeting were shared by the official Instagram handle of Miss India organisation and also producer Andrea Iervolino on his Instagram account. Per Deadline, the meet was arranged ahead of the Maserati: The Brothers shoot in Rome. The film is a biopic on Italy’s legendary Maserati family that stars Pacino, Anthony Hopkins, and Andy Garcia. Meanwhile, Manasvi is one of the producers on the film.

What Manasvi wore to meet the Pope

The former Miss India pageant winner opted for an all-black chic outfit for the meeting. She wore a double-breasted blazer with a plunging V neckline, metallic gold button closures on the front, padded shoulders, a tailored fitting, front pockets, and full-length sleeves. She donned the blazer over a tank top featuring a deep square neckline.

A matching black skirt completed the ensemble. It features a relaxed straight fit, a midi-length hem, ruffled design embroidered on the hem, and a flowy A-line silhouette. She accessorised the look with a dainty diamond necklace, matching earrings, and black pumps.

With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft, blowout waves, she chose darkened brows, plum lip shade, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

About the meeting

In a statement, Iervolino stated that the visit was made in cue for a private audience for the delegation from the film Maserati: The Brothers, which stars Al Pacino. As per the statement reported to Deadline, “The meeting was a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration, centered around shared values that lie at the heart of both the Catholic Church and the film: family unity, love, compassion and the importance of contributing to the common good.”