Ganesh Chaturthi is the perfect time to show off your festive fashion game. With homes decorated with colourful rangolis and streets glowing with lights, your outfit deserves just as much attention. After all, if you’re welcoming Bappa at home, attending a pooja, or hopping pandals, your style should strike the balance between tradition, comfort, and Insta-worthy glamour. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Fashion tips to be ready for puja and pandal-hopping(Pexels)

Today’s Ganesh Chaturthi fashion is about comfort laced with tradition, sprinkled with modern touches. Think easy silhouettes, breathable fabrics, jewellery that adds just the right sparkle, and styling tricks that keep you festive-ready from aarti to evening celebrations.

Here are eight fashion tips to make sure you’re pooja-perfect this Ganesh Chaturthi:

1. Bright colours are your best friend

Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration of positivity and new beginnings, so let your outfit reflect that. Choose bright hues like saffron, yellow, pink, and green. They’re festive, photogenic, and bring in the right energy for the occasion.

2. Go easy with fabrics

Nobody wants to sweat through a silk saree while hosting guests. Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or light silk blends. They look festive without weighing you down, keeping you comfortable through the day.

3. Modern Sarees, Festive Twist

Don’t want to drape for hours? Go for pre-stitched sarees or ready-to-wear versions with stylish blouses. Pair them with a belt for a modern touch and easy movement during pooja rituals.

4. Kurtas for the win

For men and women alike, kurtas are the easiest way to look festive without the fuss. Women can style embroidered kurtas with palazzos or skirts, while men can pair chikankari or silk kurtas with churidars or even denim for a smart-casual vibe.

5. Jewellery that speaks festive

Think temple jewellery, jhumkas, chandbalis, or layered gold chains. But don’t overdo it, pick one statement piece (like heavy earrings or a choker) and keep the rest minimal.

6. Comfortable footwear matters

You’ll likely be on your feet a lot, be it for performing rituals or hopping pandals. Ditch the stilettos and opt for festive juttis, mojaris, or kolhapuris that complement ethnic wear while keeping you comfortable.

7. Hairstyles with a traditional touch

Fresh flowers like gajras add instant festive flair. For a lighter vibe, messy buns or braids decorated with hair accessories keep you looking chic and practical for long celebrations.

8. Let's not forget men's fashion

Men can skip the basic white kurta and go for bright tones, printed Nehru jackets, or draped dhotis for extra festive points. Add a brooch or pocket square to level up the look without trying too hard.

Ganesh Chaturthi fashion is all about balancing tradition with comfort. This includes breathable fabrics, festive colours, and one or two statement accessories that tie the look together. So if you’re hosting pooja at home, attending aarti, or pandal-hopping with friends, being pooja-ready doesn’t have to be complicated.

