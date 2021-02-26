Gauahar Khan looks simple yet glamorous in mustard lehenga, korpatti choli

Painting our social media feeds yellow with happiness, Gauahar Khan shared some pictures and a romantic dance video with hubby Zaid Darbar and if their sizzling chemistry was not enough, her simple yet glamorous ethnic look definitely had us hooked. Adding all the missing sunshine and beauty to our day, Gauahar flaunted her ravishing look in the mesmerizing Indianwear and we guess we have already found our fashion hero to take style cues from, for the next ethnic event this Spring.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared the pictures and video featuring her in a mustard lehenga that came with a half sleeves choli and sported gota korpatti embroidery. Ditching the matching organza dupatta that came with the ensemble, Gauahar opted for a skirt-blouse look and slew like a diva.

Completing her attire with a pair of embellished juttis, Gauahar accessorised her look only with a pair of simple earrings. Leaving her wavy tresses open in side-parted hairstyle, the Tandav star wore a dab of luscious wine lipstick shade and amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, and filled-in eyebrows.

She captioned the pictures, “Hum navah mere , tu hai toh meri saansein chale . @zaid_darbar #Gaza (sic).”

Gauahar’s mustard mul mul vrinda lehenga set is credited to fashion label Monk & Mei which boasts of women designer wear inspired by global culture and craft, is sustainable, earthy and producer centric with inclination towards integrating fashion. The lehenga set originally costs ₹6,882 on their designer website.

Gauahar Khan’s mustard mul mul vrinda lehenga set from Monk & Mei(monkandmei.com)

How are you going to recreate this look?

